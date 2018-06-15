Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

CHURCH SERVICES: Heathfield Benefice Church Service’s. Sunday, All Saints’Old Heathfield, 8am Holy Communion (BCP); St Richard’s, 10.30am Holy Communion (Benefice Service). All welcome for coffee after this service www.strichardheathfield.org.uk www.allsaintsheathfield.org.uk

FESTIVAL: St Richard’s Day Festival from noon to 4pm tomorrow, Saturday. Afternoon tea, barbecue, displays in church, children’s crafts, human fruit machine, stalls, live music, ice cream and more. Free entry.

FOOD BANK: Items are urgently needed. They have plenty of beans and soups but other supplies are very low. If you are able to donate an extra item, it will be gratefully received. There are boxes for donations every Sunday in all three churches.

FARMERS MARKET: The next Market will be held tomorrow, Saturday, Co-Op car park, Heathfield High Street; we look forward to seeing you there. There will be all the usual stalls selling: Fresh fish, vegetables, in season fruit, meat, sausages, chicken, eggs, pies, game, cheese, preserves, bread, sauces and oils, olives, spices, cakes, sweets and plants and flowers. Also on sale are homemade items made from recycled items, cards, scented candles and diffusers, wool products and home made dog treats. Please go along and buy good food and local arts and crafts and support your local farmers and producers.

MOBILE BANK SERVICE: Another bastion in the community is closing. The Heathfield branch of the Nat West bank is due to close on June 14. It has come to my attention Nat West are providing a mobile branch in the Co-op car park from 9.45am to 10.45am every Friday. Please use the service or lose it.

SINGING: Singing For Fun for Everyone continues on Monday at 2pm at Cross in Hand Methodist Hall, Fir Grove Road. Car parking a little way down Fir Grove Road. Well known songs. Please bring songs or music for the group to sing. We only cover costs. Time for refreshments and a chat afterwards. We look forward to seeing you there.