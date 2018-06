CHURCH SERVICES: Heathfield Benefice Church Service’s. Sunday, All Saints’Old Heathfield, 9am Holy Communion; St Richard’s, 10.30am Holy Communion; St George’s Broad Oak, 4pm Afternoon Worship www.strichardheathfield.org.uk www.allsaintsheathfield.org.uk

FOOD BANK: Items are urgently needed. They have plenty of beans and soups but other supplies are very low. If you are able to donate an extra item, it will be gratefully received. There are boxes for donations every Sunday in all three churches.