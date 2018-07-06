Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

CHURCH SERVICES: Heathfield Benefice Church Service’s. Sunday, St Richard’s, 8am Holy Communion, 5.30pm Evening Praise with members of the Bruderhof Community. St George’s Broad Oak, 9am Holy Communion. All Saints’Old Heathfield, 10.30am Morning Praise with Baptism. All welcome for coffee after this service. www.strichardheathfield.org.uk www.allsaintsheathfield.org.uk

CROSS IN HAND WI: June is the month we celebrate our meeting by holding a garden party. This year was no exception and we were so lucky to be invited to Gill Poulton’s beautiful garden, the perfect setting for a glorious summer afternoon. A total of 36 members and guests attended, including the East Sussex Federation Chair, Gill Nokes, and members of Waldron, Horam and Buxted WI’s. The committee member’s served the tea with a selection of delicious home-made cakes and everyone had a really enjoyable afternoon. The Sun Hat Competition was won by Muriel Campbell, and birthday flowers were presented to June Burrows and Jane Wade.

Our next meeting will be on Wednesday July 25 at the Cross-in-Hand village hall at 2pm when our speaker will be Sarah Oldridge with a talk entitled Through the Seasons at Kew and Wakehurst. New members and visitors can be sure of a warm and friendly welcome, so why not come along and give us a try. Transport can also be provided. For further information please call Anita: 01435 863479 or Dawn: 01435 868388.

HEATHFIELD CHAPEL: During the month of July the Heathfield Chapel leadership team invite you to their services. The service on July 8 at 11am (to include communion) is to be led by Roger Lumley from Tunbridge Wells. The service on July 15 at 11am is to be conducted by Pat Reigh from Bexhill. Services in the evenings from July 8 are at 6.30pm and led by Paul Lewis from Eastbourne.

SPACE FOR PRAYER: At All Saints Church, Old Heathfield until Sunday. All Saints’ Church will be open during the daytime, as usual, and inside you will find an Arts and Crafts Exhibition created by children from ASSR Church of England Primary School, Old Heathfield on the theme of Prayer and a number of Interactive Spaces which focus on different Aspects of Prayer. Outside of the church, there will be a thought provoking Prayer Walk and a unique Prayer Labyrinth, with signboards explaining how they might be used. If you have a few minutes or more, do go and explore. For more information contact Rev’d Mitch (telephone 01435 862744) or Dr Sue Greener (telephone 01435 830451). Part of the Diocese of Sussex Year of Prayer for 2018.

FOOD BANK: Items are urgently needed. They have plenty of beans and soups but other supplies are very low. If you are able to donate an extra item, it will be gratefully received. There are boxes for donations every Sunday in all three churches.