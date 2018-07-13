Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

HEATHFIELD CHAPEL: During the month of July the Heathfield Chapel leadership team invite you to their services. The service on July 15 at 11am is to be conducted by Pat Reigh from Bexhill. Services in the evenings from July 8 are at 6.30pm and led by Paul Lewis from Eastbourne.

FOOD BANK: Items are urgently needed. They have plenty of beans and soups but other supplies are very low. If you are able to donate an extra item, it will be gratefully received. There are boxes for donations every Sunday in all three churches.