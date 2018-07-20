Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

HOLIDAY CLUB: Monday July 30 to Friday August 3 inclusive, 10am to 2pm, Showstoppers will be happening at All Saints’ and St Richard’s School. It is open to any children in school years 1 to 6, no matter which school they attend. See details on the posters in the churches, or in Heathfield Magazine, for information on how to book a place.

MUSICAL CONCERT: Sunday July 29 at all Saints’ in aid of Heathfield Works and church funds.

DIARY DATES: Saturday September 15, Hastings Archdeaconry Pilgrimage to Chichester; Saturday September 22, Christian Aid Sponsored Walk on Cuckoo Trail; Thursday September 27, FASCOH Thursday Topics, Old Heathfield in the 19th century, with Pauline McIldowie at the SPACE, All Saints’ Church; Saturday December 8, FASCOH with Heathfield Choral Society. A Christmas Concert at All Saints’ Church.

FOOD BANK: Items are urgently needed. They have plenty of beans and soups but other supplies are very low. If you are able to donate an extra item, it will be gratefully received. There are boxes for donations every Sunday in all three churches.

FARMERS MARKET: Heathfield Farmers Market tomorrow, Saturday, Co-op car park, Heathfield. Plenty of free parking 9.30am to 12.30pm. Come along and support your local producers.

HEARING BUS: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre with Adult Social Care mobile information and advice service for the deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people will be visiting the Memorial Hall car park, Tunbridge Wells Road, Mayfield on Thursday August 23 from 10.30am to 3.30pm. The bus is accessible to wheelchair users and representatives will be available to provide individual information and advice on all aspects of hearing loss. For further information please contact: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre, Tel: 01323 722505 (voice/text/fax) e-mail: info@eshrc.org.uk