Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

HEATHFIELD CHAPEL: The congregation of Heathfield Chapel will meet for their morning service on Sunday with the Warbleton Church congregation in the marquee tent at Rushlake Green at 11am. In the evening the Chapel’s service will be as normal at 6.30pm with Paul Daniels being the speaker. All welcome.

HOLIDAY CLUB: Monday July 30 to Friday August 3 inclusive, 10am to 2pm, Showstoppers will be happening at All Saints’ and St Richard’s School. It is open to any children in school years 1 to 6, no matter which school they attend. See details on the posters in the churches, or in Heathfield Magazine, for information on how to book a place.

MUSICAL CONCERT: Sunday at all Saints’ in aid of Heathfield Works and church funds.

HEATHFIELD MEN’S SHED: As you may recall from previous editions Age Concern Heathfield are pursuing opening a site locally. They are struggling to find a suitable venue, either an existing building or land so if you have any ideas suggestions or offers of help please let them know. Additionally they will hold their third Heathfield shedders meeting on Tuesday August 7 at the Union Church Hall, High Street, 10.30am to 12.30pm. If interested by all means come along or for more details phone Peter on 01435 863656. See also www.ageconcernheathfield.org.uk

DIARY DATES: Saturday September 15, Hastings Archdeaconry Pilgrimage to Chichester; Saturday September 22, Christian Aid Sponsored Walk on Cuckoo Trail; Thursday September 27, FASCOH Thursday Topics, Old Heathfield in the 19th century, with Pauline McIldowie at the SPACE, All Saints’ Church; Saturday December 8, FASCOH with Heathfield Choral Society. A Christmas Concert at All Saints’ Church.

FOOD BANK: Items are urgently needed. They have plenty of beans and soups but other supplies are very low. If you are able to donate an extra item, it will be gratefully received. There are boxes for donations every Sunday in all three churches.

HEARING BUS: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre with Adult Social Care mobile information and advice service for the deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people will be visiting the Memorial Hall car park, Tunbridge Wells Road, Mayfield on Thursday August 23 from 10.30am to 3.30pm. The bus is accessible to wheelchair users and representatives will be available to provide individual information and advice on all aspects of hearing loss. For further information please contact: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre, Tel: 01323 722505 (voice/text/fax) e-mail: info@eshrc.org.uk

THANK YOU: To all who partnered with FASCOH’s More than a Graveyard project as they have received funding from the Co-Op Community Award programme within the Heathfield Store. FASCOH have just received their second grant this year bringing the total to-date to nearly £1,720. FASCOH (Friends of All Saints’ Church Old Heathfield) are extremely grateful for the support they have received from the Co-Op. To those who would still like and are able to help, simply sign up and become a member of the Co-Op with the intention of supporting FASCOH’s goal to transform the graveyard into a living space. The Co-Op programme of support to FASCOH continues until October.