Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, 9am Holy Communion (said) at All Saints’ Church, led by Rev Mitch, preacher Jane Eales; 10.30am Benefice Holy Communion at St Richard’s Church, led by Rev’d Mitch, preacher Jane Eales; 4pm Afternoon Worship at St George’s Church led by Dr Sue Greener, followed by tea in Parish Room.

SHORT MAT BOWLS: Old Heathfield Short Mat Bowls week, August 31. Open evening Thursday September 6, 7.30pm at the Goward Hall, Cade Steet. New and old members welcome to join Old Heathfield Bowls Club. Soft shoes only required. For more enquiries ring sally 01435 813361 or Debbie 01323 849292.

DIARY DATES: Saturday September 15, Hastings Archdeaconry Pilgrimage to Chichester; Saturday September 22, Christian Aid Sponsored Walk on Cuckoo Trail; Thursday September 27, FASCOH Thursday Topics, Old Heathfield in the 19th century, with Pauline McIldowie at the SPACE, All Saints’ Church; Saturday December 8, FASCOH with Heathfield Choral Society. A Christmas Concert at All Saints’ Church.

FOOD BANK: Items are urgently needed. They have plenty of beans and soups but other supplies are very low. If you are able to donate an extra item, it will be gratefully received. There are boxes for donations every Sunday in all three churches.

HEATHFIELD CHAPEL: On the Sunday August 26 at 11am the speaker is Colin Povey with the evening service at 6.30pm to be conducted by Jeremy Cook. All are invited to any of these services.