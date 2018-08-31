Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

CHORAL SOCIETY: Heathﬁeld Choral Society’s new season is just around the corner. Like last year, we are starting the year with a ‘taster’ session, open to all, free of charge, entitled Sing Gloria. If you would love to sing the opening movement and other pieces from Vivaldi’s Gloria then this is your opportunity. All voices welcome, just turn up, in good voice, on Monday September 3 at 7pm at the Union Church, Station Road, Heathﬁeld. We’ll supply the music, our Director of Music Brian Newman will take us through our parts, and the evening will end at approx 9.30pm with a rousing rendition of our work. If you would like to pre-register an interest please contact our Chairman Chris Thompson so we can gauge numbers. (chairman@heathﬁeldchoral.org.uk). Otherwise just turn up. The term proper will start the following week, when the choral society will be learning two pieces in preparation for our concert on November 10, which will be a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Armistice in 1918. We will be singing Howard Goodall’s hugely popular Eternal Light and Laura Rossi’s Voices of Remembrance. Our Director of Music, Brian Newman, says: ‘This work is a tapestry of poems, orchestral interludes and choral settings of some of the most moving poems written during the First World War.’ The choir last sang Eternal Light at the Carnegie Hall, New York in 2016 but it will be good to sing it to a local audience.

DIARY DATES: Saturday September 15, Hastings Archdeaconry Pilgrimage to Chichester; Saturday September 22, Christian Aid Sponsored Walk on Cuckoo Trail; Thursday September 27, FASCOH Thursday Topics, Old Heathfield in the 19th century, with Pauline McIldowie at the SPACE, All Saints’ Church; Saturday December 8, FASCOH with Heathfield Choral Society. A Christmas Concert at All Saints’ Church.

FOOD BANK: Items are urgently needed. They have plenty of beans and soups but other supplies are very low. If you are able to donate an extra item, it will be gratefully received. There are boxes for donations every Sunday in all three churches.