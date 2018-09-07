Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (said) at St Richard’s Church led by Rev Mitch. Preacher Dr Sue Greener; 9am Holy Communion (sung) at St George’s Church led by Rev Mitch. Preacher Dr Sue Greener, followed by coffee; 10.30am Morning Praise at All Saints’ Church led by Revd Mitch. Preacher Dr Sue Greener. Followed by coffee; 5.30pm Evening Praise at St Richard’s Church led by Rev Mitch.

SINGING: Singing For Fun for Everyone meet on Monday at 2pm in Cross in Hand Methodist Hall, Fir Grove Road. Car parking a little way down Fir Grove Road. Well known songs. Please bring songs or music for the group to sing. We only cover costs. Time for refreshments and a chat afterwards. We look forward to seeing you there.

DIARY DATES: Saturday September 15, Hastings Archdeaconry Pilgrimage to Chichester; Saturday September 22, Christian Aid Sponsored Walk on Cuckoo Trail; Thursday September 27, FASCOH Thursday Topics, Old Heathfield in the 19th century, with Pauline McIldowie at the SPACE, All Saints’ Church; Saturday December 8, FASCOH with Heathfield Choral Society. A Christmas Concert at All Saints’ Church.

FOOD BANK: Items are urgently needed. They have plenty of beans and soups but other supplies are very low. If you are able to donate an extra item, it will be gratefully received. There are boxes for donations every Sunday in all three churches.

FASCOH: Old Heathfield in the 19th century, FASCOH (Friends of All Saints’ Church Old Heathfield) present an evening on Thursday September 27 at 7.30pm when local historian Pauline McIldowie looks back at the Houses and Stained Glass Windows of the village of Old Heathfield. The event is in The Space and tickets are £5 (adults), £2 (children under 16 years of age) and available from Jean Barnes 01435 863784 or Gemini Cards, High Street, Heathfield.