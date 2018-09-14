Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (said) at All Saints’ Church led by Rev Roger Kenward; 10.30am Benefice Holy Communion (sung) at St Richard’s Church led by Rev Mitch. Preacher Rev John Cleaver. Followed by coffee; 6pm Deanery Confirmation Service at St Bartholomew’s Church, Burwash led by Rt Rev Dr Martin Warner, Bishop of Chichester.

POULTRY CLUB: The Ashdown Forest Poultry Club based in Heathfield and meet regularly at the Goward Hall in Cade Street. The next club meeting will be Tuesday at the Goward Hall as usual, at 8pm. Paul Lovatt-Smith will be talking about the Small Farm Training Group and their work in advising and helping people who fancy taking up smallholding. He will describe the group and their work, and then answer questions and queries. The meeting is open to anyone, and includes refreshments etc. All welcome.

DIARY DATES: Tomorrow, Saturday, Hastings Archdeaconry Pilgrimage to Chichester; Saturday September 22, Christian Aid Sponsored Walk on Cuckoo Trail; Saturday December 8, FASCOH with Heathfield Choral Society. A Christmas Concert at All Saints’ Church.

FOOD BANK: Items are urgently needed. They have plenty of beans and soups but other supplies are very low. If you are able to donate an extra item, it will be gratefully received. There are boxes for donations every Sunday in all three churches.

FASCOH: Old Heathfield in the 19th century, FASCOH (Friends of All Saints’ Church Old Heathfield) present an evening on Thursday September 27 at 7.30pm when local historian Pauline McIldowie looks back at the Houses and Stained Glass Windows of the village of Old Heathfield. The event is in The Space and tickets are £5 (adults), £2 (children under 16 years of age) and available from Jean Barnes 01435 863784 or Gemini Cards, High Street, Heathfield.