Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

TALK: Old Heathfield in the 19th century. FASCOH (Friends of All Saints’ Church Old Heathfield) present an evening on Thursday at 7.30pm when local historian Pauline McIldowie looks back at the Houses and Stained Glass Windows of the village of Old Heathfield. The event is in The Space and tickets are £5 (adults), £2 (children under 16 years of age) and available from Jean Barnes 01435 863784 or Gemini Cards, High Street, Heathfield.

DIARY DATES: Tomorrow, Saturday, Christian Aid Sponsored Walk on Cuckoo Trail; Saturday December 8, FASCOH with Heathfield Choral Society. A Christmas Concert at All Saints’ Church.

FOOD BANK: Items are urgently needed. They have plenty of beans and soups but other supplies are very low. If you are able to donate an extra item, it will be gratefully received. There are boxes for donations every Sunday in all three churches.