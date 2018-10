Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (said service), at All Saints’ Church; 9am Morning Praise, at St George’s Church; 10.30am Holy Communion (sung service), at St Richard’s Church.

CLEAR UP DAY: Saturday October 13, working party for All Saints’ Graveyard Clear up Day from 9.30am.

FASCOH: Sunday November 4, Here Dead We Lie, a special FASCOH afternoon programme at 4pm to remember those who fell during the First World War in Heathfield, Broad Oak and Punnetts Town to be held at All Saints’ Church.