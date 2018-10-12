Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

SINGING GROUP: Singing For Fun for Everyone meet on Monday, 2pm at Cross in Hand Methodist Hall, Fir Grove Road. Car parking a little way down Fir Grove Road. Well known songs. Please bring songs or music for the group to sing. We only cover costs. Time for refreshments and a chat afterwards. We look forward to seeing you there.

AUTUMN FAIR: Tomorrow, Saturday, 11am to 1.30pm at Cross in Hand Methodist Hall, Fir Grove Road. Car parking a little way down Fir Grove Road. Ploughman’s lunches will be available and various stalls. Entry free. Do come along and enjoy especially home-made cakes and plants stall.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (CW said service) at St Richard’s Church, led by Rev Mitch; 9am Holy Communion (CW sung service) at St George’s Church, led by Rev Mitch; 10.30am Morning Praise and Baptism at All Saints’ Church, led by Rev Mitch; 5.30am Evening Praise at St Richard’s Church, led by Jane Eales.

HERE DEAD WE LIE: A special FASCOH creative programme of stories, poetry, music and video at 4pm on Sunday November 4, to remember those who fell during the First World War in Heathfield, Broad Oak and Punnetts Town. To be held at All Saints’ Church, Old Heathfield. Entrance is free, but with a retiring collection to cover expenses and a donation to the Royal British Legion.

WORKING PARTY: Tomorrow, Saturday, Working Party for All Saints’ Graveyard Clear-up Day from 10am to 1pm. All volunteers welcome.

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Remembrance Day Service on November 11 at All Saints’ Church with Royal British Legion 10am, followed by wreath laying at the Heathfield War Memorial, Cade Street, Old Heathfield at 11am.

PRESENTATION: Sunday November 25 at St Richard’s Church, Heathfield at 10.30am Prof Jean Hartley and Prof John Bennington, Trustees of the The Friends of Ibba Girls’ School, Sudan will give a presentation about the school instead of the usual sermon at the 10.30am.

QUIZ NIGHT: On November 17, 7.30pm at Heathfield Community Centre in aid of Heathfield District Guides, Brownies and Rainbows. Teams of six, £5 per person. No food so please bring you own drinks and nibbles. Spot prizes. To book phone Audrey on 01435 868673 or Email fmilton@btinternet .com.

CHRISTMAS MARKET: Heffle Cuckoo Christmas Market in aid od Demelza Hospice Care for Children. November 3, 10am to 3pm at Punnetts town Village Hall. Good parking. Refreshments available. Lots of interesting stalls and gifts. All in aid of Demelza Hospice care for Children. Please support this great charity. For more information phone Nicky 01435 882723.