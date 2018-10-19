Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (said service), at All Saints’ Church, led by Rev Roger Kenward; 10.30am Holy Communion Benefice Service at St Richard’s Church, led by Rev Mitch; 6.30pm Churches Together in Heathfield and District, United Evening Worship at Kings Church.

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Service on Sunday November 11 at 10am, All Saints’ Church with Royal British Legion followed by wreath laying at the Heathfield War Memorial, Cade Street, Old Heathfield at 11am.

HERE DEAD WE LIE: A special FASCOH creative programme of stories, poetry, music and video at 4pm on Sunday November 4, to remember those who fell during the First World War in Heathfield, Broad Oak and Punnetts Town. To be held at All Saints’ Church, Old Heathfield. Entrance is free, but with a retiring collection to cover expenses and a donation to the Royal British Legion.

PRESENTATION: Sunday November 25 at St Richard’s Church, Heathfield at 10.30am Prof Jean Hartley and Prof John Bennington, Trustees of the The Friends of Ibba Girls’ School, Sudan will give a presentation about the school instead of the usual sermon at the 10.30am.

QUIZ NIGHT: On November 17, 7.30pm at Heathfield Community Centre in aid of Heathfield District Guides, Brownies and Rainbows. Teams of six, £5 per person. No food so please bring you own drinks and nibbles. Spot prizes. To book phone Audrey on 01435 868673 or Email fmilton@btinternet .com.

CHRISTMAS MARKET: Heffle Cuckoo Christmas Market in aid od Demelza Hospice Care for Children. November 3, 10am to 3pm at Punnetts town Village Hall. Good parking. Refreshments available. Lots of interesting stalls and gifts. All in aid of Demelza Hospice care for Children. Please support this great charity. For more information phone Nicky 01435 882723.