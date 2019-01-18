Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Epiphany 3, 8am Holy Communion (BCP said service) at All Saints’ Church led by Rev Mitch; 10.30am Holy Communion (Benefice service) at St Richard’s Church led by Rev Mitch; 6.30pm Churches Together in Heathfield and District, United Evening Worship at Welcome Baptist Church.

TALKING JESUS: Thursday January 24, 2pm at St Richard’s Church Hall. The first in a series of six weekly sessions on Thursday afternoons, to encourage and equip Christians to speak about sharing our faith naturally and with confidence in our daily life. Each session will be about 1.5 hours.

BREAKFAST: Churches Together in Heathfield and District Breakfast at Tottingworth Farm Café, (Halley Road, Broad Oak) Saturday February 9, 8.15am. Choice of four cooked breakfasts from £5 to £8, with speaker Graham Horsnell, from the Matthew 25 Mission in Eastbourne, Bed Rolls, Bread Rolls and Loo Rolls. Please book with your CTH and District representatives by January 25 or contact Sue Mumford 01580 819415 or susan.mumford6@mypostoffice.co.uk. This is a new experiment which we hope will be popular. Please give it a try and bring friends