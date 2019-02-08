Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, (4th before Lent), 8am Holy Communion (said), at St Richard’s Church led by Rev Mitch, preacher Jane Eales; 9am Morning Praise, at St George’s Church led by Dr Sue Greener, preacher Christo Corfield; 10.30am Morning Praise and Baptism, at All Saints’ Church led by Rev Mitch, preacher Jane Eales; 4pm Families@4, at St Richard’s Church led by Rev Mitch.

Heathfield Chapel, Punnetts Town: invite you to their Sunday morning service at 11.00am on the 10th February led by Philip Laver from Bexhill. He will also be the speaker on the 17th February which will include Holy Communion.

BREAKFAST: Churches Together in Heathfield and District Breakfast at Tottingworth Farm Café, (Halley Road, Broad Oak) tomorrow, Saturday, 8.15am. Choice of four cooked breakfasts from £5 to £8, with speaker Graham Horsnell, from the Matthew 25 Mission in Eastbourne, Bed Rolls, Bread Rolls and Loo Rolls. Please book with your CTH and District representatives by January 25 or contact Sue Mumford 01580 819415 or susan.mumford6@mypostoffice.co.uk. This is a new experiment which we hope will be popular. Please give it a try and bring friends.

CHORAL EVENSONG: Heathfield Benefice welcomes Chichester Cathedral Choir for a special Choral Evensong at St Richard’s Church on Sunday February 17 at 4pm.

SINGING: Singing For Fun for Everyone, Monday, 2pm at Cross in Hand Methodist Hall, Fir Grove Road. Car parking a little way down Fir Grove Road. Well known songs. Please bring songs or music for the group to sing. We only cover costs. Time for refreshments and a chat afterwards. We look forward to seeing you there.