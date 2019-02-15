Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

GARDEN TOOLS: We are looking for your good surplus or redundant tools to help us maintain the All Saints’ Old Heathfield, graveyard area. We particularly want spades, shovels, forks, rakes, shears, secateurs, loppers, a sprayer and a large, sturdy wheelbarrow. Any donations gratefully received, please contact 01435 864194 or e-mail colin@cbs-dale.co.uk.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (said service), at All Saints’ Church led by Rev Roger Kenward; 10.30am Holy Communion (Benefice service), at St Richard’s Church led by Rev Mitch; 4pm Choral Evensong with choir of Chichester Cathedral at St Richard’s Church led by Rev Mitch.