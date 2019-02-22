Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, (fourth before Lent), 9am Holy Communion (sung service), at All Saints’ Church led by Rev Mitch and Dr Sue Greener; 10.30am Holy Communion (sung service), at St Richard’s Church led by Rev Mitch and Dr Sue Greener; 3pm Sunday@3 at St George’s Church followed by tea led by Rev Mitch.

JUMBLE SALE: Punnetts Town Village Hall Jumble Sale, Saturday March 2 at 2pm. 25p entry. Jumble can be dropped off at the hall on the morning of the sale after 10am. For any further information contact Maggie Lambert-Gorwyn on 01435 830645.

QUIZ NIGHT: Saturday March 9, 7.30pm in Heathfield Community Centre. Teams of six £7 per person to include a light supper. Bring your own drinks. All proceeds to Demelza Hospice care for Children. To book please phone Sandie or Nicky on 01435 882723.

LENTEN LUNCHES: At All Saints’ and St George’s Churches. Wednesday March 6 after the service of Imposition of Ashes followed by elevens in St George’s Parish Room in aid of Macmillan Nurses. Friday March 15, Lent Lunch at Heydown Farm in aid of Christian Aid, noon to 2pm. Friday March 22, Lent Lunch In the parish room 12.30pm in aid of Age Concern.

GARDEN TOOLS: We are looking for your good surplus or redundant tools to help us maintain the All Saints’ Old Heathfield, graveyard area. We particularly want spades, shovels, forks, rakes, shears, secateurs, loppers, a sprayer and a large, sturdy wheelbarrow. Any donations gratefully received. Please contact 01435 864194 or e-mail colin@cbs-dale.co.uk.