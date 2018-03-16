Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

SINGING: Singing for Fun for Everyone continues on Monday at 2pm at Cross in Hand Methodist, car park at top of Fir Grove Road. Favourite and well known songs. Please bring songs and music for the group to sing. Time for refreshments afterwards. We just cover expenses.

CHURCH SERVICES: Heathfield Benefice Church Services. Sunday, All Saints’ Old Heathfield, 8am Holy Communion (BCP); St Richard’s Upper Station Road, 10.30am Benefice Holy Communion. Tuesday, 1.30pm Arts and Crafts Group in Church Hall St Richard’s. Wednesday 10am Mothers Union Corporate Holy Communion followed by coffee and talk by Revd Canon Lucy Murdoch, All Saints’ Old Heathfield; 7pm Compline. http://www.strichardheathfield.org.uk http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org

MEMORIAL EASTER LILIES: If you would like to remember a loved one by sponsoring an Easter lily at All Saints’ Church, please add their name and yours to the list in the church. Please also add the same details to the envelope with your donation and place in the box inside the main door of the church. £5 for each lily.

LENTEN LUNCHES: These programmes are designed and organised as fellowship times and consideration for those in the community and across the globe who need our prayers and/or support. They are open for any to attend. For further details contact Marigold Clarke, telephone 01435 864896. Today, Friday, noon at St George’s Parish Room in support of ASSR Primary School playground; Wednesday March 21, noon at The Coach House, Old Heathfield in support of Caring and Sharing.

WAITROSE GRAVEYARD SUPPORT: Thank you to those people who placed their green disc in our FASCOH Graveyard Box in Waitrose’s during February. We have been encouraged to receive a third of the monthly allocated sum and thank Waitrose for supporting this venture.