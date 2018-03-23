Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

CHURCH SERVICES: Heathfield Benefice Service. Sunday, All Saints’ Old Heathfield, 8am Holy Holy Communion (BCP); St Richard’s Upper station Road, 10.30am Holy Communion;

St Georges, Broad Oak, 4pm Afternoon Service with refreshments after service. Monday, St Richards, Upper Station Road, 7pm Compline. Tuesday, 2pm Baby and Toddlers in St Richard’s Church Hall; 7pm Compline St Richards’s Church. Wednesday, 7pm Compline St Richard’s Church. Maundy Thursday, St Richard,s Upper Station Road, 7.30pm Eucharist of The Last Supper. Good Friday, All Saints’ Old Heathfield, 2pm Devotional Hour at the Cross. http://www.strichardheathfield.org.uk http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org