Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

HEATHFIELD CHAPEL: The Heathfield Chapel, Punnetts Town fellowship give an invitation for you to join them over Easter. There will be a devotional Good Friday service (with communion) today at 10.30am. Rad. Upfield is the expected speaker.

On Easter Sunday the morning service to celebrate Christ’s resurrection will be at 11am. The speaker is Robin Jones.

We begin our evening services again throughout the summer period and have a Easter Songs of Praise service at 6.30pm.

CHURCH SERVICES: Heathfield Benefice Church Services. Sunday, St George’s Broad Oak, 6am Dawn Service followed by breakfast. All Saints’ Old Heathfield, 10.30 am Easter Day Communion. St Richard’s, 10.30 am Easter Day Communion. http://www.strichardheathfield.org.uk www.allsaintsoldheathfield.org

DIARY DATES: St George’s Church Annual General Meeting, on Monday April 9 at 7.30 pm in the Parish Room. All Saints’ and St George’s Churches Annual Parochial Church Meeting, on Tuesday April 17 at 7.30pm in The Space, All Saints’ Church, Old Heathfield. FASCOH Annual General Meeting on Thursday April 19 at 7.30 pm in The Space, All Saints’ Church, Old Heathfield. St Richard’s Church Annual Parochial Church Meeting, on Monday April 23 at 7pm in the church. Churches Together in Heathfield and District, Annual General Meeting on Thursday April 25 at 7.30pm in Cross-in-Hand Methodist Church (Hall).