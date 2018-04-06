Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

HISTORY SOCIETY: The March meeting of the society was, as usual, the AGM. The business was completed with admirable efficiency and after a coffee break the members present enjoyed a DVD depicting Cross in Hand through the ages from turn of the twentieth century postcards to more recent film footage contrasting the same spots then and now. There were great changes alongside much that was the same. One point of discussion at the AGM was the need for a new treasurer. If there is anyone reading this who is interested in local history and would be prepared to take on the role then they are invited to join us at our next meeting to discuss what the job would entail.

Our next meeting will take place on Thursday, April 19, when Geoff Hutchinson will talk about Mad Jack Fuller. Old members and new members are welcome at 7.30pm in the Ian Price Room at the Community Centre.

HEATHFIELD CHAPEL: Heathfield Chapel, Punnetts Town continue their morning and evening services throughout April and give an invitation to anyone who would like to meet with us.

April 8, Ray Dadswell from Eastbourne is our visiting speaker at 11am. Pat Reigh from Bexhill is expected to speak on April 15 at 11am. All of the evening services during April at 6.30pm are to be led by Paul Daniels from Eastbourne.

CHURCH SERVICES: Heathfield Benefice Church Service’s. Sunday, All Saints’Old Heathfield, 10.30am Morning Praise. All welcome for coffee after this service. St George’s Broad Oak, 9.30am Holy Communion. St Richard’s, 8am Holy Communion, 5.30pm Evening Praise. www.strichard heathfield.org.uk www.allsaintsoldheathfield.org

DIARY DATES: St George’s Church Annual General Meeting, on Monday April 9 at 7.30pm in the Parish Room. All Saints’ and St George’s Churches Annual Parochial Church Meeting, on Tuesday April 17 at 7.30pm in The Space, All Saints’ Church, Old Heathfield. FASCOH Annual General Meeting on Thursday April 19 at 7.30pm in The Space, All Saints’ Church, Old Heathfield. St Richard’s Church Annual Parochial Church Meeting, on Monday April 23 at 7pm in the church. Churches Together in Heathfield and District, Annual General Meeting on Thursday April 25 at 7.30pm in Cross-in-Hand Methodist Church (Hall).

CHARITY FASHION SHOW: In aid of the Children’s Respite Trust, Thursday May 3, 7pm at Kings Church, State Hall. Tickets £10 to include a glass of wine and canapés. There will also be a bar selling local wines and soft drinks. Fantastic raffle prizes to be won. All proceeds from the raffle will go to The Children’s Respite Trust. A unique opportunity to receive fashion advice and preview and buy the latest fashion trends at reduced prices. Tickets available from local businesses and online through EventBrite.