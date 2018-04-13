Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

CHURCH SERVICES: Heathfield Benefice Church Service’s, Sunday, All Saints’Old Heathfield, 8am Holy Communion (BCP said Service). St Richard’s Heathfield, 10.30am Holy Communion Benefice Service. All welcome for coffee after this service. http://www.strichardheathfield.org.uk http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org

SINGING DAY: On Saturday, April 21, Heathfield Choral Society will be holding an open-to-all Singing Day, focussing on a new work by British Composer Laura Rossi. Voices of Remembrance is a choral work that was inspired by the poems of WW1 and was commissioned to mark the centenary of the War. First performed in 2015, HCS will be delivering its East Sussex premiere in an Armistice concert in November. The Singing Day will run from 10.30am to 4pm at Broad Oak Village Hall. Non-member tickets are £10 to include loan of the music for the day. Please register interest via the following link: https://www.heathfieldchora l.org.uk/singing-day-april-2018. More information about Laura Rossi can be found at www.laurarossi.com. Tea and coffee provided, but please bring your own lunch. We look forward to welcoming you there.

HEFFLE CUCKOO FAIR: Cade Street, Old Heathfield will be held on April 21, 11am to 4pm. We will be having a parade with Dame Heffle who will let the cuckoos (pigeons) out of her basket to herald the start of spring. Entry is free. There will be lots of crafts stalls, dog show, entertainment, bbq and refreshments, vintage vehicles etc. There is a park and ride from Heathfield Market car park operating all day. All proceeds raised goes to Demelza Hospice Care for Children.

QUIZ NIGHT: St George’s Quiz Night at Broad Oak Village Hall on Saturday April 21 at 7.30pm. Fish and chip supper (with vegetarian option). Please bring your own drinks/glasses. Tickets £8. Teams of six, phone John Shepherd 01435 882816 or e-mail joymeadowcottage@gmail.com to purchase ticket.

SONGS OF PRAISE: At St George’s Church, Broad Oak on Sunday April 22 at 4pm. Sing praise songs, listen to favourite readings followed by refreshments.

DIARY DATES: St George’s Churches Annual Parochial Church Meeting, on Tuesday April 17 at 7.30pm in The Space, All Saints’ Church, Old Heathfield. FASCOH Annual General Meeting on Thursday April 19 at 7.30pm in The Space, All Saints’ Church, Old Heathfield. St Richard’s Church Annual Parochial Church Meeting, on Monday April 23 at 7pm in the church. Churches Together in Heathfield and District, Annual General Meeting on Thursday April 25 at 7.30pm in Cross-in-Hand Methodist Church (Hall).

CHARITY FASHION SHOW: In aid of the Children’s Respite Trust, Thursday May 3, 7pm at Kings Church, State Hall. Tickets £10 to include a glass of wine and canapés. There will also be a bar selling local wines and soft drinks. Fantastic raffle prizes to be won. All proceeds from the raffle will go to The Children’s Respite Trust. A unique opportunity to receive fashion advice and preview and buy the latest fashion trends at reduced prices. Tickets available from local businesses and online through EventBrite.