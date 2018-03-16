Hellingly & Horsebridge

COMEDY NIGHT: Treat yourself to a gourmet burger and laugh until you can laugh no more on the evening of Friday March 23. Tickets are from £9.95 per person. This event is at Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill. Booking essential on (01323) 848006 or visit www.blackstockestate.co.uk for more information.

VEGAN DEMO: Michelham Priory’s Michelin Star trained chef is going to be demonstrating a three-course vegan meal at Michelham Priory on Saturday March 24. This is at 6.45pm and includes tea or coffee and truffles. The cost is £27 and must be booked in advance on (01323) 849141 or email catering@sussexpast.co.uk and visit www.sussex past.co.uk/events for more information.

CAFÉ GROUP: This group meets at the village shop, Upper Dicker between 3pm and 4pm on alternate Tuesdays to read the bible and discuss its teaching. All welcome. The next gathering is on March 21.

COFFEE MORNINGS: These are every Thursday morning and include a book exchange at Dicker Hall 10.40am to noon. Book exchange or purchase is 20p.

BLUEBELL TRAIL: The Bluebell Farm Trail will be open from April 7 until May 13. Park Mead School will be hoping for your support on Monday April 9 and The Upper Dicker Village Hall over the weekend of April 14 and 15. The walk is open from 10am to 5pm and if you intend going regularly you can pick up a season ticket on the first day of your visit or in advance. Visit www.bluebellwalk.co.uk.

DICKER DAY: This is a special day which offers fun for the village and friends. The date has now been confirmed for this year’s event as Saturday June 23. The focus of Dicker Day this year will be village games, races and food provided. Confirmation of other attractions will follow in the coming months. However, this type of event needs more people to help think up, make and run games and other stalls. Please give as much or as little help as you feel able so this year’s Dicker Day is a really fun event with lots of crazy things to do. Meetings are held once a month at 8pm in The Plough, the next one is Friday March 23. Look forward to seeing you there or just contact Sue Simpson Email: divadeus@gmail.com.