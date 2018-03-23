Hellingly & Horsebridge

MICHELHAM PRIORY: Spring Festival: Saturday March 24 to Sunday April 15. Tour the Priory gardens and enjoy the magnificent colourful carpets of tulips and daffodils as the Priory’s lawns and flowerbeds burst into spring. Follow children’s spring-themed trails around the house and gardens.

There will be garden tours, workshops, music, chef demonstrations and entertainment. There’s truly something for all ages. Vegan Demo: Michelham Priory’s Michelin Star trained chef will be demonstrating a delicious vegan 3-course meal to enjoy at the Priory tomorrow, Saturday, at 6.45pm. Tickets prices: Demonstration and three-courses with tea or coffee and raw chocolate and hazelnut truffles, £27. Wine and drinks will be available to purchase during the evening. To enjoy this truly special evening, in a unique setting, booking is required by calling 01323 849141 or email catering@sussexpast.co.uk. Easter: From Friday March 30 to Monday April 2 there is a fun-packed family event at Michelham Priory this Easter. Follow the Easter trail around the house and gardens: this year’s theme is Easter customs and traditions. Have a go at making Easter bonnets. Plenty of craft activities and face painting in the Great Barn as well as entertainment from children’s performer Crazee Hazee all Easter weekend Friday to Easter Monday. Normal admission applies.

COFFEE MORNINGS: These are every Thursday morning and include a book exchange at Dicker Hall 10.40am to noon. Book exchange or purchase is 20p.

PRODUCE AND FLOWER SHOW: This year the Arlington and Upper Dicker Produce and Flower Show has moved from September to July. The new date is Saturday July 28 at Arlington Village Hall. It is hoped that more children from Park Mead will be able to join in and there will be the opportunity to display vegetables and flowers in season earlier in the year. New this year is a scarecrow competition, the idea is to put your creation outside you house to advertise the show (notices will be in strategic places). An attachment gives a list of the vegetable, flower and craft classes so you can get ahead with sowing and planting for the Show. There will be more information each month ahead of the show.

EASTER SERVICES: Hellingly, Palm Sunday, Holy Communion Hellingly 8am, Family Worship 10.45am. Maundy Thursday March 29, Holy Communion 9.30am, Agape Supper 7.30pm. Good Friday March 30, Easter Garden, Family Activity 10am, An Hour before the Cross 2pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion 7.30am and 10.45am. 7.30am service followed by breakfast. Please bring a small flower to decorate the cross. Easter Day a small Easter Egg will be given at these services. The Dickers, Palm Sunday, 9.15am Holy Communion. Good Friday, March 30, Morning Prayer. Easter Day, April 1, 9.15am Holy Communion.

PLAYDAY SESSIONS: During the Easter Holidays there will be Active Play Sessions provided by Freedom Leisure in Hellingly Country Park between 2pm and 3.30pm on Tuesdays April 3 and 10 and Thursdays April 5 and 12. There will also be a session in the Lower Horsebridge Recreation Ground on Wednesdays April 4 and 11 between 2pm and 3.30pm. If the weather is unsuitable for outdoor activities, then they will take place indoors in the country Park Pavilion and club House at Lower Horsebridge.