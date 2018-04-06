Hellingly & Horsebridge

PLAYDAY SESSIONS: During the Easter Holidays there will be Active Play Sessions provided by Freedom Leisure in Hellingly Country Park between 2pm and 3.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday. There will also be a session in the Lower Horsebridge Recreation Ground on Wednesday between 2pm and 3.30pm. If the weather is unsuitable for outdoor activities, then they will take place indoors in the country Park Pavilion and club House at Lower Horsebridge.

BOWLS BINGO: Hellingly village hall, doors open at 7pm on Monday for eyes down at 7.30pm. Entry is free. Refreshments during the evening. All welcome. Just turn up or for more information ring 01435 812887.

FOLK DANCING: This and every Tuesday at Hellingly village hall from 7.45pm to 9.45pm. Beginners welcome. What better way to enjoy gentle exercise for body and mind than with this fun friendly group. Just turn up or for further information call 01323 841127.

SCALE MODEL CLUB: Go along to Union Corner Hall, Hawks Road, Hailsham (just off Horsebridge and next to Hawkes Farm School) on Friday April 13 with your project in progress or bring your finished model along to show, for an evening of informal chat between 7.30pm and 10.30pm. Cost £3 includes refreshments.

COMEDY NIGHT: Book now for a fun evening of entertainment at Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill, on Friday May 4. There will be five hilarious stand up comedy talents, treat yourself to a gourmet burger and laugh until you can’t laugh any more. Private tables available, licensed bar, ex-Mex and burger menu. Show from 8pm. Bookings only and more information on 01323 848006 or visit www.blackstockestate.co.uk.

SPRING FESTIVAL: Michelham Priory Spring Festival runs through to Sunday April 15. Tour the Priory gardens and enjoy the magnificent colourful carpets of tulips and daffodils as the Priory’s lawns and flowerbeds burst into spring. Follow children’s spring-themed trails around the house and gardens.

ARLINGTON BLUEBELL TRAIL: Starts tomorrow, Saturday, until May 13 and is open daily from 10am to 5pm. Local charities will be taking turns in running the tea rooms and the gate. If you go regularly during the season, you can get a season ticket. Saturday and Sunday, April 14 and 15, in aid of Upper Dicker Church and Village Hall. To help at the event and/or make cakes please contact Liz Major 01323 841541. For more information about the walks and which charities are being supported each day, visit www.bluebellwalk.co.uk. The Bluebell Trail is at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Lane, Arlington near Abbots Wood car park. Follow the signs.

GARDEN TOUR: Tomorrow, Saturday, you can enjoy a tour around the gardens of Michelham Priory with the Head Gardener from 11am to 12.30pm. Book on 01323 844224.

PARISH COUNCIL: Arlington Parish Assembly and Full Council Meeting will be on Thursday April 19 from 7.30pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall. Draft minutes of March 15 meeting available as usual at the Village shop. See http://www.arlington parish.org.uk for all APC information.

OPEN GARDEN: Arlington Garden will be open in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 1pm at Squirrels, The Street, Arlington. Follow the Open Gardens signs. The garden has far reaching views of the Downs with spring flowering trees and many bulbs. Please support this wonderful charity.

DICKER DAY: Fun for the village and friends, please help. Meetings are held once a month at 8pm in The Plough. The next one is Friday April 20. Look forward to seeing you there or just contact Sue Simpson. Event date confirmed for Saturday June 23.