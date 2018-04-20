Hellingly & Horsebridge

HOW TO CONTACT ME: Please note your Parish Correspondent email details have changed to j.seale.press@gmail.com (don’t forget the two dots). My current contact address will no longer be available after June 27.

ARLINGTON BLUEBELL TRAIL: Open daily from 10am to 5pm until mid-May. The white wood anemones look amazing, but when walking round you can see the first bluebells appearing. If the forecast is correct and a sunny and warm week lies ahead, the bluebells should rapidly appear. Today is the last of the Hailsham Lions raising money through running the event and café, followed by the Hailsham Rotary Club this weekend, Foodbank on Monday, East Sussex Foster Care Association on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Samaritans Thursday and Friday. For more information about the walks and which charities are being supported each day, visit www.bluebellwalk.co.uk. The Bluebell Trail is at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Lane, Arlington, near Abbots Wood car park. Follow the signs.

ST GEORGE DAY QUIZ: This is tomorrow, Saturday, at 7pm for a prompt start of 7.30pm, in Upper Dicker Village Hall. The cost will be £7.50, which includes a buffet supper. Money raised is for the church. To book, please contact Herbie 01323 844522, or Liz 01323 841541. Many thanks.

BOWLS OPEN DAY: Hellingly Bowls Club has its open day tomorrow, Saturday, and looks forward to welcoming new members and enquiries from 1.30pm onwards. The club is at the rear of Horsebridge Recreation Ground (behind the Kings Head). For further information call 01435 812887. All welcome. Just turn up.

ANNUAL CHURCH MEETING: The meeting is after the 10.45am service on April 22 and there will be soup, roll and a cake afterwards. The church’s electoral roll can be inspected and those eligible can stand for office in the church. Key are the eight PCC members that we are seeking to elect. Please make sure you complete a form if you wish to offer yourself. The annual report and accounts will be available next Sunday.

MEN’S BREAKFAST: If you would like to attend the next Men’s Breakfast it will be on Saturday May 12, 9am at Chapter 12, High Street, Hailsham. Peter Clark will be speaking on Secular Chaplaincy. If you would like to come, please let Graham know on 01323 840915 and give him your choice of breakfast.

WEDDING SHOWCASE: This is at Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill, from 10am to 3pm on Sunday. Meet the wedding team, explore the venue and grounds. Please make an appointment on (01323) 841127.

FOLK DANCING CLUB: Magham Down Folk Dance Club is looking forward to welcoming new members on Tuesday evenings from 7.45pm to 9.45pm at Hellingly Village Hall. Beginners always welcome. Partners not a necessity. Gentle exercise for body and mind with a friendly group who enjoy lots of laughs. Just turn up or for further information call 01323 841127.

FLY FISHERS CLUB: Our Latest news. Congratulations to everyone at a great day out for the club visit to Arlington Reservoir on Saturday April 7. Participants drove through a heavy rain shower on their way to the venue on the second visit of the year for the annual competition for the Peter Deane Trophy. Fortunately the rain stopped on arrival to leave a dry warm day with a very light southerly breeze initially, which unfortunately increased in the late morning making casting difficult in the more exposed areas of the reservoir, although the wind did die down somewhat in the afternoon.

Nevertheless, it proved to be another superb days fishing, with an excellent turnout of 20 members attending. All caught, with no less than 16 achieving their four fish limit for a total catch of 70 fish, all rainbows, with a total weight of 123lb 1oz. No really large fish were captured, most being around the 2lb mark and giving a good account of themselves, really fighting well in the clear water as reservoir fish always do, the best being a fish of 2lb 5oz, captured by John Whitlock and Mike Richardson, the latter also having the top weight with his four fish bag of 8lb 4oz. For enquiries about the club contact Robin White at robinwrwhite@aol.com