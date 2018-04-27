Hellingly & Horsebridge

FOLK DANCING: You are invited along to enjoy an evening of gentle exercise for body and mind on Tuesday in Hellingly Village Hall between 7.45pm and 9.45pm. This is a fun, friendly group where beginners are very welcome. Just turn up or for further information ring 01323 841127.

COMEDY NIGHT: Blackstock Estate is having another evening of side-splitting laughter on Friday evening at the Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill. The evening starts at 8pm with five hilarious stand-up comedy talents, tex mex, burgers, and bar. From £9.95pp. Book on 01323 848006 or visit www.blackstockestate.co.uk.

MEN’S BREAKFAST: If you would like to attend the next Men’s Breakfast it will be on Saturday May 12, 9am at Chapter 12, High Street, Hailsham. Peter Clark will be speaking on Secular Chaplaincy. If you would like to come, please let Graham know on 01323 840915 and give him your choice of breakfast.

ARLINGTON BLUEBELL TRAIL: Open daily from 10am to 5pm until May 13. When I visited last week, the first bluebells are just appearing and I would predict will be showing their full glory right now. Charities this week are Canine Partners Saturday and Sunday, Cruse Bereavement Care Monday, Hailsham Old Pavilion Society Tuesday and Wednesday, Rotary Club of Seaford Thursday and Friday. For more information about the walks and which charities are being supported each day, visit www.bluebellwalk.co.uk. The Bluebell Trail is at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Lane, Arlington, near Abbots Wood car park. Follow the signs.

DOG SHOW: The Berwick Obedience Dog Show is on Sunday May 6 at Dicker Village Hall, Coldharbour Road. Entries from 11am, show noon to 12.30pm. There will be pedigree and novelty classes. The event is in aid of Sussex Pet Rescue.

MILLS WEEKEND: At Michelham Priory on Saturday May 12 and 13 hear the history of the watermill. Fascinating talks from the experts. For full details see the web at http://sussexpast .co.uk/events