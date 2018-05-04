Hellingly & Horsebridge

MEN’S BREAKFAST: This is on Saturday May 12, 9am at Chapter 12, High Street, Hailsham. Peter Clark will be speaking on Secular Chaplaincy. If you would like to come, please book on 01323 840915.

COMEDY NIGHTS: Book now for up and coming comedy night on June 29 starting at 8pm. The sell-out stand up night returns for a fun filled evening with five hilariously fantastic laugh-out-loud acts to tickle your funny bone, while a Tex Med and Burger menu from 6pm to 8pm will keep you fuelled and the bar will keep you watered. Group discounts available. Over 18s only. Book on

(01323) 848006.

WEDDING SHOWCASE: This Sunday from 10am to 3pm Blackstock Estate at Grove Hill, invites you to meet the wedding team, explore the venue and grounds, and sample the wedding food. Entry is free.

HELLINGLY BOWLS CLUB: The new season is underway for the club’s 50th anniversary. This year will see the usual schedule of Friendly and League matches, home and away, as well as tournaments, club competitions and social events. Among special events planned is a September match with the Chelsea Pensioners Bowls Club who will attend in full regalia. Everyone of all ages and ability is welcome to join the friendly club which is situated at the rear of the Horsebridge Recreation Ground opposite the Cricket Club. Members are normally there most afternoons. Anyone wishing to try the game please bring flat soled shoes, bowls and instruction will be gladly provided. For further information, please ring Peter on 01435 812887.

COUNTRY PARK: HCPT is almost ready to complete the winding up, but one of the display boards has developed a crack on its face. HCPT is in contact with the manufacturers and is awaiting the outcome, but may need to pay for the repair. HCPT has also purchased a board for their tree, which they hope to install next week. It reads: This tree was planted by the Hellingly Community Park Trust in 2017 to remember their work since 2001 ‘a green space for all’. As of April 5, the first grass cut of the season has taken place and the fallen oak tree by the bat house has been cleared up. The cricket club has installed a wire netting fence around the pitch to prevent the balls getting lost in the undergrowth. The resident ducks appear to be flourishing and the Canada geese have been seen on several occasions.

FLOODING: Gill Hesselgrave of Cuckmere Flood Forum says there is a project in place to report as many incidences of flooding as possible to build up an overall picture for the area. If you are aware of flooding either from the river, ground water or blocked drains please contact the appropriate agency. Your co-operation will be greatly appreciated. Thank you. Contact details are as follows: Highways www.eastsussex highways.com/report-problem, Customer Team Phone: 0345 60 80 193. Calls are charged at local rate. If you call from a mobile it may cost more, please check with your provider for details. Email: customer@eastsussex highways.com Twitter: @esccroads, Facebook: East Sussex Highways, By post: Customer Team, East Sussex Highways, The Broyle, Ringmer, Lewes, East Sussex, BN8 5NP. For river and coastal flooding contact the Environment Agency 24-hour Environment Agency incident hotline 0800 80 70 60. For anything else contact watercourse.consenting @eastsussex.gov.uk or Flood Risk Management CET, East Sussex County Council, County Hall, St Anne’s Crescent, Lewes, BN7 1UE.

BLUEBELL TRAIL UPDATE: Open daily from 10am to 5pm until May 13. The bluebells are now in their full glory. Charities this week are Arlington village hall and St Pancras’ church Saturday to Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday Hellingly Primary School PTA, Thursday and Friday Herons Ghyll RDA Riding School Carriage Riding for Disabled and on the final Saturday and Sunday Cancer Research UK. For more information about the walks and which charities are being supported each day, visit www.bluebellwalk.co.uk. The Bluebell Trail is at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Lane, Arlington BN26 6SH, near Abbots Wood car park. Follow the signs. You can also support the Action Medical Research for Children book room every day, The RSPB have a stall every weekend, Hailsham Pavilion have a stall every day and the Sussex Wildlife Trust have a stall at weekends only.

DOG SHOW: The Berwick Obedience Dog Show is on Sunday at Dicker Village Hall, Coldharbour Road. Entries from 11am, show noon to 12.30pm. There will be pedigree and novelty classes. The event is in aid of Sussex Pet Rescue.

ANCIENT CRAFTS: The festival is at Michelham Priory on bank holiday Monday, May 7, and is a unique opportunity to get hands on with a fabulous range of early craft techniques. It is the 29th Ancient Crafts Festival which showcases a range of craft techniques throughout the centuries. This is your opportunity to make and take away with you copies of a range of early artefacts. Try your hand at making a prehistoric pot, turn your hand to Iron Age wood turning, have ago at the earliest craft of all, flint knapping, try using a reconstruction Iron age loom and learn about early dyeing. The centre piece of this year’s activities will be the unique opportunity to have a go at helping to make a small Bronze Age building out of a mixture of oak, hazel and willow. Their award winning blacksmith will be giving demonstrations and there will be displays of Saxon and Roman crafts with something for everyone and a unique opportunity for you to join in and get hands on working with some experts and specialists across a range of areas. There will also be a showcase of local archaeological discoveries and you will be able to handle a range of original local material which has been found in Sussex over recent years. There are activities, fun and real learning for all ages. Normal admission applies. There is no extra charge for activities.