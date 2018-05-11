Hellingly & Horsebridge

HAILSHAM HARRIERS: Once again, the Hailsham Harriers are planning for this year’s annual John Faulds Hellingly 10K. They have really enjoyed staging this community event for many years around the beautiful lanes surrounding Hellingly and once again would like to thank the residents for making this possible. This year’s event will be held on Sunday September 9 maintaining the earlier start time of 9.30am, this enabled them to avoid too much of the increasing local traffic last year. They would love to once again encourage as many residents that feel able to consider taking part in the event, especially considering the training territory right on the doorstep. Hailsham Harriers meet at Summerheath Hall on Tuesday and Thursdays for training at 7pm until the end of April, when they relocate to Hailsham Community College on Battle Road. They always welcome new runners and all abilities are most certainly catered for, if you need an individual training plan devised for the Hellingly 10k or any other event, the club coaches are more than happy to help. Further details can be found on our website www.hailsham-harriers.org.uk. Nearer the date of the event they always head out onto the route for a course recce to prepare all the budding participants for the delights of the route, it is good to know where you will find the undulations! If running the event is not for you, just go along to soak up the atmosphere of race day and witness the triumphs of all finishers. Most importantly please assist in devouring the homemade cake that is fast becoming a legendary feature of the event. Hope to see you there in some capacity, whether cheering or competing. All participation and cooperation on race day is most appreciated.

LADIES CLUB: The Hailsham and Hellingly Ladies’ Club meets on Wednesday evenings at the village hall, (except the second Wednesday of the month). They are a friendly, light-hearted group of ladies who enjoy themselves with various activities and entertainment, much fun and laughter and many a joke told. If you think you would like to come along, you will be most welcome. Contact the secretary, Pat Mason on 01323 843808.

HELLINGLY WI: The members of Hellingly WI would welcome any ladies who would like to come along for a visit to one of their meetings, and maybe join them in the future. They are a small group of friendly ladies who meet once a month in Hellingly Village Hall, on the first Tuesday of the month at 2.30pm. They enjoy speakers with a large range of interests, lunch outings to places of members’ choice, visit other Wl’s for Group meetings and to celebrate their Anniversaries. They have a garden party in the summer, and an annual afternoon outing. But one of the important parts of the organisation is the making of new friends. Hellingly WI was started in 1918, so last year they were proud to celebrate 95 years of continual presence in the Parish. So, if you would like to help us to reach our 100th Birthday, don’t be shy go and give them a try. Please contact 01323 442592.

ECO HUB OPEN DAY: Ecohub Open Day New Road, Hellingly, is on Saturday May 26 from 10am to 2pm. Free entry Taster sessions in Qi Gong, Yoga, Life Coaching. Advice on Organic Gardening and biodiverse growing, Small businesses on space to rent, Market stalls - Plants, pots, garden tiles and other items. Beat the Street will be there with their competitions and fun active challenges for all ages. Local Groups, Information and Volunteering, Art and Craft Exhibition, Choir, Men’s Shed Exhibition. Find out more, become a member. Refreshments, tea and cake, barbecue, Rocket Composter. Nature Trail for all ages. Learn about the environment. Italian Garden Find out about Ecohub and share ideas on what it could become. For further updates on Ecohub www.facebook .com/Eu.ecohub/, Twitter: @BTSEastSussex, Facebook, Beat the Street East Sussex Website beatthestreet.me /eastsussex where you can sign up to receive the monthly email Newsletter.

ROEBUCK RESIDENTS AGM: All residents of Roebuck Park are automatically members of the RARP and are entitled to partake in, and contribute to, all the activities of the RA. As the RA takes Data Protection very seriously, members must voluntarily give their personal and email address details to the RA database to enable them to receive communications from the RA. Please complete and submit this Application Form together with a one-off administration fee of £5 or contact the Membership Secretary, donaldathomas@outlook.com. The next Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday at 7.30pm at the Village Hall Hellingly. At the AGM the Chair, Treasurer and Secretary are required to seek re-election. However as previously notified Wendy Venn the present secretary, due to increased work pressures, will not be seeking re-election. Thanks Wendy for all your work and commitment. Therefore, any expressions of interest in standing for this post are welcome. The agenda for the AGM will be sent to all residents shortly. Chris Jackets, previous acting Chair, has decided to resign from the committee to concentrate on his parish responsibilities. Thanks to Chris on behalf of the committee for all his hard work and expertise in making Roebuck Park a better place to live. He has shown great commitment to the Residents Association and the community. As advised a short time ago the new cricket season will be starting shortly. Would all residents take care of the park as it is such a great asset. Please note there are increased fines for littering and failing to pick up dog litter. I am pleased to report that anti-social behaviour has decreased. This is due to the efforts of committee members past and present in providing effective reporting and liaison with the relevant authorities. Thanks also to the majority of parents of children on the estate for ensuring that their children behave appropriately. They are setting a fine example. However, if there are any incidents of ASB please call 101 initially to report and thereafter email csaf.south@orbit.org.uk or telephone 08006781221. There are vacancies on the committee and any expressions of interest would be welcome direct to the following email address donaldathomas@outlook.com.

BLUEBELL WALK: Thank you to all who worked so hard to make the weekend such a success. We raised £2000 to be shared between Upper Dicker Village and this parish.

STAMPS: A thank you to all those that save stamps and put them in the box in Hellingly Church, and a special thank you to the folks that take the time to trim them, such a help. You will be interested to know the running total of the amount raised so far is £39,000.40. All going to the EDGH. Please keep them coming, every little helps.

SUMMER FAIR: Brook Cottage annual Spring Fair in aid of church funds is on Sunday June 3, opening from 10.30am to 5pm, with parking available. There will be coffee, ploughman’s and cream teas, various stalls and tombola. Also, Wealden Brass Band will play from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

BLUEBELL TRAIL UPDATE: Open daily from 10am to 5pm until May 13. The Bluebell Trail blog says that now the season is coming to a close in Beatons Wood, at last there is a forecast for a dry and sunny days ahead after recently experiencing two days of rain and strong winds, which dramatically affected visitor numbers. Many of the bluebells are still not fully out, so with the increasing day and night temperatures they should soon reach their peak. The strong winds with heavy rain cause turbulence in Beatons Wood, which has affected some areas of the bluebells, so they are not standing as upright as last year, but they are all still there. To avoid the crowds, try to come early in the morning from 10am, and be the first to enjoy that unique fragrance, which only comes from English bluebells and certainly not from the Spanish! Charities this final weekend are Cancer Research UK and you can also support the Action Medical Research for Children book room every day, The RSPB have a stall as does Hailsham Pavilion and the Sussex Wildlife Trust. For more information visit www.bluebellwalk.co.uk. The Bluebell Trail is at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Lane, Arlington BN26 6SH.

MICHELHAM VOLUNTEERS: The Gardens and Environment volunteering team at Michelham Priory has grown from just two members in 2014, to 18 this year. To support this dedicated team, which cares for the site’s eleven acres of gardens and grounds, the Sussex Archaeological Society has now installed a new state-of-the-art volunteer rest area for the team. This new facility features a kitchen area, dining table, desk, and lockers. It was opened on April 24 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Tristan Bareham, Chief Executive Officer of the Society, James Neal, Head Gardener at Michelham Priory and numerous members of Michelham’s dedicated volunteer team. This amazing new resource for the Michelham team was generous funded by The Finnis Scott Foundation, The D’Oyly Carte Charitable Trust, Tesco Bags of Help, and The Assheton-Smith Charitable Trust. The funded works also included the purchase of two new storage sheds, which should allow the Gardens & Environment volunteering team to expand even further. The Sussex Archaeological Society would like to thank all the funders who generously supported this project, as well as the volunteer team at Michelham Priory whose contributions are essential to the continued maintenance of this unique historic site.

MICHELHAM CONNECTIONS: There is to be a talk by local historian Richard Goldsmith on the connections between Michelham Priory and the nearby town of Hailsham to be held in the Elizabethan Barn on Sunday May 27 at 1.30pm to 3pm. Richard will talk about the Canadian soldiers that stayed at Michelham Priory and in Hailsham during the war. He will also speak about Hailsham’s history of ropemaking and the links to the Rope Museum at Michelham Priory among other things. Ticket: £3 Members of Sussex Archaeological Society or Friends of Michelham Priory, £4 non-members. All money raised helps with the upkeep of Michelham Priory house and gardens £4. Standard admission still applies. Tickets available to purchase in advance or via Michelham Priory Gatehouse on the day. Phone: 01323 844224, Address: Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker, Hailsham, East Sussex BN27 3QS.