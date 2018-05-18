Hellingly & Horsebridge

BRIDGE CLUB: The club meets twice weekly on Monday evenings 6.45pm in winter, 7.15pm in summer and Friday afternoons at 1.45pm at Union Corner Hall, Hawks Road. Duplicate Bridge commences a quarter of an hour after the times shown. For further details, please request a comprehensive leaflet from either David Crichton on 01323 844677 or Pat Maycock on 01435 8644448.

ALLOTMENTS: The allotment gardens are situated at Union Corner close to the junction of Hawks Road with Upper Horsebridge Road. Rents are due annually in January but plots may be taken at any time of the year. Plot rents are kept deliberately low to encourage the use of this facility. If you would like to look at the allotments or add your name to the waiting list, please contact Tina Jenner on 01323 840982 or e-mail tina_jenner @btinternet.com If you have any other query please contact Tracy Harper, Deputy Clerk, 01323 844108

FOLK DANCE CLUB: The Magham Down Folk Dance Club has been meeting every Tuesday evening from 7.45pm to 9.45pm at Hellingly Village Hall for many years. Folk dancing is a social dance for anyone, covering English, Scottish and American dances, some dating back to the 1700s. They are a friendly group and would be very pleased to welcome new members, you do not need to come with a partner. Further information: email rogmund@talktalk.net or contact Elizabeth Munday 01323 841127.

MICHELHAM CONNECTIONS: There is to be a talk by local historian Richard Goldsandmith on the connections between Michelham Priory and the nearby town of Hailsham to be held in the Elizabethan Barn on Sunday May 27 at 1.30pm to 3pm. Richard will talk about the Canadian soldiers that stayed at Michelham Priory and in Hailsham during the war. He will also speak about Hailsham’s history of ropemaking and the links to the Rope Museum at Michelham Priory among other things. Ticket £3 Members of Sussex Archaeological Society or Friends of Michelham Priory, £4 non-members. All money raised helps with the upkeep of Michelham Priory House Gardens £4. Standard admission still applies. Tickets available to purchase in advance or via Michelham Priory Gatehouse on the day. Phone 01323 844224.