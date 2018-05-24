Hellingly & Horsebridge

ECO HUB OPEN DAY: Tomorrow, Saturday, the Ecohub has an Open Day. It is in New Road from 10am to 2pm. There is lots going on and entry is free. There will be taster sessions in Qi Gong, Yoga, Life Coaching. Advice on Organic Gardening and biodiverse growing, Small businesses on space to rent, Market stalls - Plants, pots, garden tiles and other items. Beat the Street will be there with their competitions and fun active challenges for all ages. Local groups, information and volunteering, art and craft exhibition, choir, men’s shed exhibition. Spinning Jenny with her paint machine will also be there. Find out more, become a member. Refreshments, tea and cake, barbecue, Rocket Composter. Nature Trail for all ages. Learn about the Environment. Italian Garden Find out about Ecohub and share ideas on what it could become. For further updates on Ecohub www.facebook.com/Eu.ecohub, Twitter @BTSEastSussex, Facebook, Beat the Street East Sussex Website is at beatthestreet.me /eastsussex where you can sign up to receive the monthly email Newsletter.

SPRING FAIR: Brook Cottage annual Spring Fair in aid of Church Funds is on Sunday June 3, opening from 10.30am to 5pm, with parking available. There will be coffee, ploughman’s and cream teas, various stalls and tombola. Also, Wealden Brass Band will play from 2.30 to 4.30pm.

HELLINGLY SPEEDWAY: The sport of cycle speedway is sadly on the decline with only 30 clubs still in existence today. The most northerly being Fife in Scotland stretching down the UK to ourselves on the South coast. In the late 40’s early 50’s cycle speedway could be found in nearly all major towns and villages throughout Sussex including Rye, Hastings, Broad Oak, Heathfield and at one-time Hailsham had a team with around 60 plus members. Age is no boundary with Harry being only 8yrs old and others admitting to being very much the wrong side of 25. Although Hellingly Lions are the oldest surviving Cycle Speedway Club of over 70 years, it can find it difficult to attract new riders believed due to three reasons, firstly the new age of electronics, computers games with only the fingers being exercised via a keyboard. Secondly, with our track located on the busy A22 at Lower Dicker, it’s not easily accessible for the young on bike or foot. Thirdly, due to modern sporting technology, the prerequisite for competitiveness in this sport demands expensive imported bike frames from Poland, specialised hand-built wheels and tyres, which when combined result in very costly machines so inhibitive to new young riders. Gone are the days when a trip to the local rubbish tip to glean parts from old bikes sufficed. Happily, there are still dedicated Lions members who support our long-standing Club. Mr Hellingly Speedway, George Hollebon, a Lions mentor and member for all those 70 years, and Brian Davidson, match reporter and Lions Manager can always be found at the track offering their experience and advice on match days. To become a cycle speedway rider even at club level requires a high level of dedication as fitness plays a massive part of being competitive on the race track. The current world champion, Australian Joel Chadwick’s training regime was a twelve weekly programme of 3 days track training, 3 days gymnasium work outs 1-day rest, no intake of alcohol, only water. At Hellingly they do not go to quite those extremes, but the more serious members train in the gym and put in many hours cycle road training and completing Hailsham to Heathfield on the Cuckoo trail in just 29 minutes, all uphill. They also train at the track in Hellingly most Thursday evenings (weather permitting). The first home meeting of the season was last Sunday against Hethersett Hawks hailing from Norwich Norfolk. For a fast and exciting Sunday afternoons entertainment with thrills and spills, come and support the Lions, your local team. Admission is free, there are tea and refreshments available. For more information visit www.hellinglylions.org.

SCALE MODEL CLUB: This evening, Friday, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm at Union Corner Hall, Hawks Road you can bring along your finished or in progress work over informal chat and refreshments. Cost is £3 inclusive.

MICHELHAM CONNECTIONS: On Sunday Richard Goldsmith will be giving a talk in the Elizabethan Barn of Michelham Priory at 1.30pm about the Canadian soldiers that stayed at Michelham Priory and in Hailsham during the war the connections between Hailsham’s history of ropemaking and its links to the Rope Museum at Michelham Priory. £3 members, £4 non-members in addition to standard admission to the grounds and gardens in advance 01323 833224 or on the day.

NATIONAL RURAL CRIME SURVEY: The National Rural Crime Survey three years ago revealed the huge cost of crime to rural communities, both financial and in terms of public confidence and fear of crime. The National Rural Crime Network produced a series of recommendations and, in many areas, including Sussex, the police took steps to improve matters. In late 2017, Sussex Police appointed Temporary Superintendent Emma Brice and Sergeant Tom Carter as dedicated leads for rural crime, to address the vulnerabilities and crime types which are specific to rural areas given there are certain types of crime and areas of vulnerability which impact rural communities and businesses differently from those in urban areas. The focus this year is whether rural crime continues to be underreported because of a national feeling by one in four people, that there is little point. This was an uncomfortable thing to hear, for all those involved in protecting rural areas, so three years on, the question is being asked again to find out whether people are more willing to report crime and if they feel safer. It is vital that the voice of rural communities is heard by Police to Government and if you have your say this will help build a clear picture of crime in rural Sussex and to understand the impact it has. Katy Bourne, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner is urging anyone who lives, works or visits our rural communities to respond and have their voice heard. Alongside other measures, the responses to this survey will help to ensure that Sussex Police meets the needs of our rural communities. The survey is available now at www.nationalrural crimenetwork.net/survey and is open for submissions until Sunday June 10.

AUTHOR VISIT: The Upper Dicker Book Club has invited local author, Annabel Abbs, to give a talk about her first novel, The Joyce Girl, at Arlington village hall on Tuesday at 7.30pm. Refreshments will be provided, all welcome, no ticket required.

PRODUCE AND FLOWER SHOW: The Arlington and Dicker Produce and Flower show takes place on Saturday July 28 at 2.30pm at Arlington Village Hall. Last month the children’s classes were published and here are the two remaining classes. The complete schedule with all classes and the entry form will appear next month. Section D class is Flower Arrangements (may include accessories) entitled A Favourite Book, A Miniature (not to exceed 6” overall), A Whiter Shade of Pale. Class Section E is Cookery, Hedgerow Spirit, Hummus, 5 Cheese Straws, A Brewed Ginger Beer, A Pot of Jam (not less than ½lb.), A Pot of Chutney or Pickle, A Pot of Lemon Curd (not less than ½lb), A Victoria Sponge (using 3 eggs) in a 7 or 8-inch tin, Individual Summer Pudding, Tart, Sourdough Loaf, 4 Flapjacks. If you would like to enter or just admire people’s entries, come along but if you are entering you must pick up a booking form when published. Details to follow.