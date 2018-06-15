Hellingly & Horsebridge

REUNION: There is a Hellingly Hospital Social Club reunion tomorrow, Saturday, at The White Hart, Horsebridge at 6.30pm. All welcome.

WEDDING SHOWCASE: This Sunday at Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill, come along between 10am and 3pm for a free event when you can explore this fabulous venue and grounds, meet the wedding team, sample wedding food and much more. Both barns will be dressed ready for a wedding. Visit www.blackstockestate.co.uk or for more information 01323 848006.

CYCLISTS WANTED: Think you can ride a bike? Do you enjoy competitive racing? Why not join Hellingly Lions CSC at the Hellingly Lions racetrack at Lower Dicker on the A22. This is the oldest cycle speedway club in the world. Race in other counties and countries. In 2017 three Lions riders represented Great Britain in the World Championships in Australia. If you still think you can ride a bike go along and have a go and perhaps soon you will be racing with them in the Lions’ colours. They are always looking for new riders and training is on Thursday evenings at Lower Dicker from 6pm to 8pm with race days on Sunday afternoons. For lots more information visit their website at www.hellinglylions.org.

LOWER HORSEBRIDGE REC: Steve Wennington reported the Adults 1st Rugby Team had not lost all season and would be promoted to London Division for next season. Juniors are also doing very well. The decking outside the clubhouse is currently being replaced thanks to a grant from the Co-op. Seeding and stitching is now required, the Committee agreed to pay the costs. A grant of £30k had been applied for to repair or replace the roof of the clubhouse and to add more floodlights. Wi-Fi had now been installed at the Clubhouse, along with a fire escape for the second floor. The sports club will look into the possibility of hiring out the second floor. There was an attempted break in at the clubhouse last month. Bedes School have contacted Steve regarding using the rugby pitch. Steve Hook reported that due to lack of numbers, many of the juniors cricket team had folded and need more new recruits to continue at this level. Agrifactors to replace the surface at the children’s play area weather dependant.

HELLINGLY COUNTRY PARK: Grounds Maintenance: Barcombe services had removed majority of the Alders but still a few to be removed. The rushes are still to be done. The grounds committee would like to congratulate the groundsman, Geoff Wickham for an amazing job he is doing at the Country Park in keeping it tidy.

PARISH COUNCIL AGM: One member of the public was present and asked for an update on Hackhurst Lane regarding new access entrance signage and restrictions for the old entrance for large and heavy vehicles. This had been discussed with East Sussex Highways and WDC Planning regarding moving the current sign for Hackhurst Lane from the old entrance to the new entrance and installing height and weight restrictions by the old entrance, options and an outcome are still to be advised. The clerk would inform the residents of Hackhurst Lane the present state of negotiations and advise them to contact WDC Planning with concerns and ideas for a solution. A map of trees within the Parish was being compiled to be inspected on a regular basis. Once the map is completed, quotes would be obtained for a tree inspector. The resurfacing works in the children’s play area at Lower Horsebridge Recreation Ground had now been completed. The Local Plan would be published at the end of May or beginning of June. The deputy clerk, having achieved passing the RoSPA Inspection Level 2 Exam, would now be conducting monthly inspections and issuing reports for all the play equipment within the Parish. The trees at the allotments would be cut back. It was reported that more break ins had occurred at the allotments, and investigations would take place to establish how access is being gained.

CYCLE SPEEDWAY: Neil Hollebon reported the new gate that was installed recently has a post loose, the clerk would arrange for the contractor to repair. Full team for the season ahead but still need new recruits. It was reported that youths have been smoking drugs during the evenings at the Lower Dicker Recreation Ground, this would be reported to the police.

HOMEFRONT WEEKEND: At Michelham Priory tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday from 10.30am to 5pm you can step back in time to the 1940s as Michelham Priory pays tribute to the war years with displays, activities and entertainment.

PARISH COUNCIL: Arlington Parish Council next meet on Thursday at 7.30pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall.

BARN DANCE: This is on Friday June 22 from 6.30pm to 11pm in the Elizabethan Great Barn of Michelham Priory. Tickets £30 per adult, £15 per child (aged 3 to 12 years) or £90 per family ticket for two adults and two children. Under 3s go free. All profits made from the ticket sales go towards the care and upkeep of Michelham Priory. If you would like more information visit http://sussex past.co.uk/events.