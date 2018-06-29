Hellingly & Horsebridge

VILLAGES MUSIC FESTIVAL: Stockhausen: This afternoon, Friday, at St Bartholomew, Church Lane, Chalvington at 4pm for a performance and talk. Tickets are £5. Baroque: Tomorrow, Saturday, there will be a solo flute recital at St Bartholomew, Church Lane, Chalvington at 11am. Tickets are £5. Grand Finale: All Saints Church, Laughton from 6pm for 6.15pm start on Sunday. There will be choir, soloists, instrumentalists and more. Tickets £12.50, students free. For tickets and details of both these events visit www.villages musicfestival.org or contact (01323) 811835.

VILLAGE MARKET: The Arlington village market and coffee morning is on Tuesday from 10am to 11.30am.

CROCHET WORKSHOP: This beginners event is at Michelham Priory at 10.30am on Tuesday. For more details visit www.sussexpast.co.uk or telephone (01323) 844224.

GARDEN TOUR: The Head Gardener of Michelham Priory will take you round the grounds and tell you all about how the gardens are made so enjoyable and what his work entails. This is a Seasonal 90-minute tour followed by home-made soup and a roll in the café on Saturday 7 July, 11am to 12.30pm. Previous tours include Behind the Scenes at Michelham Priory, covering seasonal jobs, taking cuttings, sowing seeds, dividing up plants and picking produce if available. Potted up plants or vegetables to take home. Tours begin at 11am and prices are £17 Non-Members, £12 Sussex Archaeological Society Members, £12 Friends of Michelham Priory. Price includes entrance to the house and grounds. Please book in advance, numbers are limited. To book email adminmich@sussexpast.co.uk. Please remember, No dogs in the house and gardens. Assistance dogs only.

AUCTION: Rosan Reeves auction next Saturday July 7 starts at 10am. Viewing is from 8am on the day or from 10 to 2pm the day before. The auction takes place at Springham Farm Estate, Grove Hill, Hellingly and you can find more information including the catalogue at www.rosan reevesauctions.co.uk.

OPEN GARDEN: This charity event for St Wilfrid’s Hospice is on Saturday July 7 from 10am to 4pm at Knightsbridge House, Grove Hill. This is a beautiful landscaped garden of 5 acres with herbaceous borders and ornamental grasses. It also features abstract sculpture by Ann Vrielinck. Entry by donation. No dogs except assistance dogs. There will be refreshments, raffle and stalls.

FOLK DANCE CLUB: The group meets every Tuesday at Hellingly village hall, from 7.45pm to 9.45pm. Beginners welcome. Gentle exercise for body and mind. This is a fun friendly group. You can just turn up or for further information call 01323 841127.