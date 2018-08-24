ACTIVE PLAY: There are two Active play sessions this week. The first is at Hellingly Country Park Recreation Ground on Tuesday (2pm to 4pm) and there is a further session on Thursday (2pm to 3.30pm) at Horsebridge Recreation Ground. These are free Active Play and Family Afternoons provided by Hellingly PC in association with Hailsham Freedom Leisure. Children can play, do arts and crafts, mini sports sessions and much more whilst parents enjoy some complimentary refreshments. No need to book, just come along. Sessions are aimed at 5 to 16 year olds, however all ages are welcome. Under 8s must be accompanied by an adult. No refreshments or facilities are provided at sessions. Active play is part of Active Communities Wealden and will be running free sports and play sessions across Hellingly, Horsebridge, and Hailsham throughout the Summer holidays. To stay up to date with all the Active Communities sessions and activities follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com /activecommunities wealden or keep checking the website page https://www.freedom-leisure. co.uk/centres/active- communities/Wealden.

FESTIVAL OF TRANSPORT: This Bank Holiday weekend, August 25 to 27, at Broad Farm, Hellingly there will be over 1500 exhibits. This popular event offers a great family day out with free car parking from 10am to 5pm on all three days. Entry £10 adults, £2 children and £7 seniors. There are arena events, working exhibits, steam engines, commercial and military, stationary engines, motor cycles, cars, buses and tractors, models and bygones as well as trade stands and autojumble. Harris Bros will have their vintage fair, lots of children’s attractions, beer and catering tent with lunch entertainment each day. General information 01323 479200 or visit www.ehvc.biz. As always, this is a fundraising event supporting local charities and is organised by Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club Ltd.

SUPERHERO DAY: Come along and join in the Superhero fun at Michelham Priory on Monday from 10.30am to 4pm. Can you complete the Superhero challenges around the site to earn your prize? Craft activities and Face painting available in the Barn. Read about your favourite Superheroes in our Superhero story corner. Come dressed as your favourite Superhero and take your own Superhero Selfie against our comic backdrop. Superhero sweet treats will be available from the Cafe. Fun for all the family.

STOOLBALL: Rob Wilkinson has advised this morning that England Stoolball have selected Roebuck Park to their match on Sunday September 30, it would be amazing for you all to be there from 11am for the over 50s match with 15 overs per innings and from 1pm the Ladies match starts with two innings of 15 overs.

COMMUNITY CONSULTATION: Sessingham Weir, Cuckmere River: South East Rivers Trust would like to invite local residents, anglers and other interested parties to share their views on the future of Sessingham Weir by attending one of their consultation events at Arlington Village Hall on Thursday 6 September 2018 between 4 and 8pm and Saturday September 15 from noon to 4pm. Sessingham Weir is an Environment Agency owned structure on the Cuckmere River. With the weir now over 50 years old, it is beginning to fail and is unlikely to be maintained. Due to this, a course of action is needed to ensure a safe and sustainable long term future for the river and its wildlife. The South East Rivers Trust has been working with the Environment Agency to investigate a variety of options for this structure and we would like to discuss these with you at one of our consultation events. We hope to see you there.