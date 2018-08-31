Hellingly & Horsebridge

MEN’S BREAKFAST: The next Breakfast will be on Saturday September 8 at 9am at Chapter 12, High Street, Hailsham, please let Graham know on 01323 840915 and give him your choice of breakfast. Des Burton will be sharing his experiences on Prison Chaplaincy.

COMEDY NIGHT: Book your tickets early as these sell out fast. The next Comedy Night at the Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill is on Friday September 28. There will be amazing and very funny stand-up comedy talent from across the UK for over 18s only. Doors open 6pm for Tex Mex and Burger dining, show from 8pm to 10.30pm. Shared table from £6.95pp restricted view £6.95pp. Private tables available. Advance booking only https://www. blackstockestate.co.uk.

MEDIEVAL WEEKEND: Next weekend at Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker over Saturday and Sunday, September 8 and 9, from 10am to 4pm, immerse yourself in the medieval world. The weekend brings together over 140 re-enactors along with traders, musicians and medieval enthusiasts from across the country. Displays represent history from the 11th century Vikings to the late 15th century medieval period. A time when rush hour meant making rush mats and central heating was a mug of hot mead. Visit the living history encampments, try your hand at longbow archery or just sit back and enjoy some medieval music. Displays and hands-on activities for all ages throughout the day.

COMMUNITY CONSULTATION: South East Rivers Trust would like to invite local residents, anglers and other interested parties to share their views on the future of Sessingham Weir on the Cuckmere River by attending one of their consultation events at Arlington Village Hall on Thursday September 6 between 4pm and 8pm and Saturday September 15 from noon to 4pm. Sessingham Weir is an Environment Agency owned structure on the Cuckmere River. With the weir now over 50 years old, it is beginning to fail and is unlikely to be maintained. Due to this, a course of action is needed to ensure a safe and sustainable long term future for the river and its wildlife. The South East Rivers Trust has been working with the Environment Agency to investigate a variety of options for this structure and we would like to discuss these with you at one of our consultation events. We hope to see you there.