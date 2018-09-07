Hellingly & Horsebridge

HELLINGLY 10K: This Sunday is the Hellingly 10K organised by the Hailsham Harriers and once again are looking forward to this year’s annual John Faulds Hellingly 10K. They have really enjoyed staging this community event for many years around the beautiful lanes surrounding Hellingly and once again would like to thank the residents for making this possible. This year’s event will be maintaining the earlier start time of 9.30am from Hellingly village hall, North Street, Hellingly, this enabled them to avoid too much of the increasing local traffic last year. They would love to once again encourage as many residents that feel able to consider taking part in the event, especially considering the training territory right on the doorstep. Please contact them on the website to enter. If running the event is not for you, just go along to soak up the atmosphere of race day and witness the triumphs of all finishers. Most importantly please assist in devouring the homemade cake that is fast becoming a legendary feature of the event. Hope to see you there in some capacity, whether cheering or competing. All participation and cooperation on race day is most appreciated.

Hailsham Harriers meet at Summerheath Hall on Tuesday and Thursdays for training at 7pm until the end of April, when they relocate to Hailsham Community College on Battle Road. They always welcome new runners and all abilities are most certainly catered for, if you need an individual training plan devised for the Hellingly 10k or any other event, the club coaches are more than happy to help. Further details can be found on our website www.hailsham-harriers.org.uk.

WEDDING SHOWCASE: Visit Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill, on Sunday to view this lovely wedding venue. Both barns will be dressed ready for a wedding, you can view the grounds, meet the wedding team and sample the wedding food. Entry is free and is open from 10am to 3pm. For more information call 01323 848006 or visit www.blackstockestate.co.uk.

MODEL CLUB: Hailsham and District Scale Model Club meets next Friday September 14 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm at Union Corner Hall, Hawks Road, just off Horsebridge. The cost is £3 which includes refreshments. Bring along your finished project or a work in progress and enjoy informal chat with other model makers.

ART TRAIL: St Peter and St Paul’s Church Hellingly is on the Art Trail as part of Hailsham Festival, pop in an have a look at the exhibits on display.

HELLINGLY 10K RUN: This will take place on Sunday. It starts at 9.30am and will finish up at the Village Hall. Hellingly church has been invited to partake of tea and cake at the finish and to cheer runners over the finish line.

HARVEST: This year Hellingly congregation is celebrating Harvest in church on September 16 and also at the family service at Michelham Priory on September 23. The harvest suppers are on September 22 at Hellingly Village Hall and on October 6 at Upper Dicker Village Hall. Both events will be a supper with quiz and will be supporting the charities: Serving Africa Mission and Water Aid.

FESTIVAL OF TRANSPORT: A big thank you to Tess and Simon and all who helped on the cake stall at this year’s Festival of Transport over bank holiday weekend. The amazing total raised was in the region of £1300.