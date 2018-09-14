Hellingly & Horsebridge

MODEL CLUB: Hailsham and District Scale Model Club meets today, Friday, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm at Union Corner Hall, Hawks Road, just off Horsebridge. The cost is £3 which includes refreshments. Bring along your finished project or a work in progress and enjoy informal chat with other model makers.

ART TRAIL: St Peter and St Paul’s Church Hellingly is on the Art Trail as part of Hailsham Festival. Pop in and have a look at the exhibits on display.

GOSPEL CHOIR: There will be a workshop and performance on Thursday at Hellingly Parish Church starting at 7.30pm. Come and join Hellingly Gospel Choir to help create and perform brand new Gospel works with Peter Willson. Tickets £7.50 available on the door.

HARVEST: This year Hellingly congregation is celebrating Harvest in church on September 16 and also at the family service at Michelham Priory on September 23. The harvest suppers are on September 22 at Hellingly Village Hall and on October 6 at Upper Dicker Village Hall. Both events will be a supper with quiz and will be supporting the charities: Serving Africa Mission and Water Aid.

SESSINGHAM WEIR: South East Rivers Trust would like to invite local residents, anglers and other interested parties to share their views on the future of Sessingham Weir on the Cuckmere River a consultation event at Arlington Village Hall tomorrow, Saturday, from noon to 4pm. Sessingham Weir is an Environment Agency owned structure on the Cuckmere River. With the weir now over 50 years old, it is beginning to fail and is unlikely to be maintained. Due to this, a course of action is needed to ensure a safe and sustainable long-term future for the river and its wildlife. The South East Rivers Trust has been working with the Environment Agency to investigate a variety of options for this structure and we would like to discuss these with you at one of our consultation events. Please come along.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Enjoy a cuppa and a chat along with a book exchange at Dicker Village Hall between 10.40am to noon on Thursday Mornings. Book Exchange or Purchase is 20p.

PRODUCE AND FLOWER SHOW: Many thanks to all those who entered and attended this year’s Flower & Produce Show. The committee were very thrilled with the turn out and number of entries considering the difficult summer it has been for gardeners. We were particularly excited to see the scarecrows that have been appearing around the village over the past weeks. Sadly, the scarecrow at Underwood was destroyed by passers by but this did not deter others from displaying their creative characters. After careful consideration and trips around the village, the judges decided that the winning entry was the lady cyclist entered by Chris Murphy and Sue Ashfield, well done both. Cup winners this year were: Sue Simpson for the Tuson Perpetual Challenge Cup (for most points in the vegetable section); Diana White for the Flower Cup; Claire Ballard for the Rose Bowl (flower arrangements); Claire McMaster for the Cookery Cup; Zara McCutchan for the Children’s Challenge Shield; Jenny McCutchan for the Photographic Cup; Sue Simpson for the Ron Church Memorial Cup (for most first prizes in all sections). Claire Ballard and Jackie Appleton share the Edna Ellinor Plate for Best in Show which is judged by a visitors’ vote. This year the plate was presented by Eileen Haywood, daughter of Edna Ellinor, and we would once again like to express our thanks to the Ellinor family for their continued support of our show.