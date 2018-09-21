Hellingly & Horsebridge

COMEDY NIGHT: Book your tickets early as these sell out fast. The next Comedy Night at the Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill is on Friday September 28. There will be amazing and very funny stand-up comedy talent from across the UK for over 18s only. Doors open 6pm for Tex Mex and Burger dining, show from 8pm to 10.30pm. Shared table from £6.95pp restricted view or £9.95pp. Private tables available. Advance booking only at https://www.blackstockestate.co.uk.

BRIDGE RACING: This club has now moved to the second Saturday of each month at the Emanuel Hall, Hawkswood Road at 7pm to 9pm. This is a club for 7yr plus children to come along with their Dad and enjoy an evening of Scalextric slot car racing. The cost is just £1 which includes refreshments. Just turn up or, for more information, call Tony on 01323 849023.

MEN’S BREAKFAST: Following last month’s unexpected cancellation, Des Burton will be sharing his experiences in prison Chaplaincy at the meeting on Saturday October 13 from 9am at Chapter 12, High Street, Hailsham. Please let Graham Bragg know on 01323 840915 and give him your choice of breakfast.

HARVEST: This year any non-perishable food items will be donated to the Foodbank and the cash collections divided between Jim Smith’s Serving Africa Mission and Water Aid. This week the Family Service is at Michelham Priory at 11am where the collection will also go to Sussex Past the charity that supports Michelham Priory.

RETIRING VICAR: Rev David Farey’s last Service will take place at 4pm this Sunday at Hellingly Church, followed by light refreshments.

COUNTRY PARK: At the parish council meeting in July, it was reported that there had been an increase in anti-social behaviour incidents. Feedback has been requested from the police on all incidents reported, and additional presence by the PCSO would be sought. As the Toddler Play area had never been inspected by RoSPA an inspection would be urgently needed as some of the play equipment needs repair, possible danger to children. In the meantime the area should be fenced off and closed until the inspection had taken place. Its report would then be discussed at the council meeting on September 12, when a decision would be made as to its future. A new dog litter bin is to be installed by the pond.

HARVEST SUPPER: Tomorrow, Saturday, at Hellingly Village Hall, 7pm for 7.30pm, for a supper and quiz. Barbara will be taking names on 01323 841685. Upper Dicker is on October 6 at Upper Dicker Village Hall. 7pm for 7.30pm start, cost £7.50.for a quiz and supper Please let Herbie 01323 844522 or Liz 01323 841541 know if you can come.

QUIZ NIGHT: A Harvest Supper and Quiz night will be taking place on Saturday October 6 in aid of Upper Dicker church. It will be in the Dicker Village Hall at 7pm for 7.30pm start. Tickets are £7.50 which includes buffet supper with tea or coffee. Bring your own other drinks. Contact Herbie on 01323 844522 or Liz on 01323 841541 for details and to book.

OPEN GARDENS: Camberlot Hall Garden was opened to the public in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice in August. Following the dry summer and then wind and rain, the weather was lovely and the plants responded. The garden filled with stalls selling wonderful things ranging from Chilli chutney to handbags. There were about 400 visitors and the day raised £3167 for the Hospice, a small contribution to the £13,000 a day they need to provide the care they offer. Openings on August 12 and 18, when the weather was not as kind, in aid of the National Garden Scheme which supports organisations such as Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie and Hospice UK, attracted over 200 visitors and raised £1461. Many thanks to the many people who helped over the three days. More gardens for St Wilfrid’s Hospice are needed. St Wilfrid’s are looking for more gardens to be opened outside Eastbourne. Gardens large and small are needed and if you and a neighbour or two have smaller gardens they could open together. St Wilfrid’s staff and volunteers provide lots of help - you provide the garden. In 2017 the Open Gardens raised £18,500. Please contact Rosemary Ross if you would like to know more. rosemaryross17@gmail.com