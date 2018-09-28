Hellingly & Horsebridge

FAMILY FEST: Hellingly Rugby FC are holding a big event tomorrow, Saturday, on Horsebridge Recreation Ground. The event starts at 1.30pm with bouncy castle, barbecue and bar and the theme for those wishing to take part is fun loud summer shirts. There will be two matches, Hellingly vs Parkhouse and Saxons vs Lewes, kick off is at 3pm.

STOOLBALL ENGLAND: Go along and support this major event taking place on Roebuck Park. The expected programme is as follows on Sunday, 9am SE volunteers on site to set up; 10am onwards Over 50s players to start arriving; 10.45am Over 50s team photos; 11am Over 50s match starts, 15 or 20 overs per innings; noon Ladies players start arriving; 12.45pm Over 50s match finishes; 12.50pm Ladies team photo; 1pm Ladies match starts, two innings of 15 overs; 5pm Ladies match finishes; 6pm SE volunteers packed up and away.

PUBLIC MEETING: On August 21 there was a Public Meeting regarding WDC Local Plan and how it will affect Hellingly. The documents and notes from the meeting are on the parish council website at www.hellingly -parish.org.uk where you can find further details. How does this affect Hellingly Parish? At the public meeting held on 21 August Councillor D White outlined the proposals in the Submission Copy of the New Wealden Local Plan in so far as they directly affected Hellingly Parish. He started by explaining that over the period 2013 to 2028 the District Council would need to provide 14228 new dwellings to meet the Government’s objectively assessed housing target. The figure took into account those dwellings that had been built (2421) between 2013 and 2017 and those for which planning consent had been granted (5279) leaving a figure of 6528 to be provided now. In order to meet this figure a total of 4012 would be met through allocations on sites within the plan and the balance of 2516 though expected windfalls.

Of the allocations of 4012 a total of 1069 would be allocated to six sites in Hellingly Parish with a further 80 anticipated as coming through windfalls. In order to accommodate the growth, the New Wealden Plan proposes to extend the development boundary of Hailsham to include a large part of Hellingly (as a shown on Map1) and to include an area in North Street, Lower Horsebridge (shown on Map 10). In addition the Plan proposes new Core Areas for both Hellingly Village (shown on Map 73), and Lower Horsebridge (shown on Map 77) where it is anticipated that 30 and 25 new dwellings respectively could be provided. In addition to the allocation of a further 78 new dwellings in North Street Lower Horsebridge (which together with the 32 for which consent has already been given makes a total of 110) the principal allocation sites proposed in Hellingly are all located off Park Road and New Road as shown on Map 2. This area is split between five areas (a) to (e) and the suggested housing numbers are HN1A, 519 dwellings, education and retail provision; (consent already exists for 460 of the dwellings and for the new 2FE primary school and nursery provision and for 600sqm of retail space, HN1B, around 160 dwellings, HN1C, 370 dwellings, NH1D, around 400 dwellings, HN1E, 80 dwellings. The submission copy of the New Wealden Plan was approved for publication by a Meeting of Wealden Council on July 18 and members of the public now have an opportunity of making representations on the plan and its proposals between Monday August 13 and 5pm on Monday October 8. The Plan and the supporting papers may be viewed on line on www.wealden.gov.uk following the link to the Local Plan Consultation where you will find an explanation as to how to make representations and the nature of the comments that you may submit. The Parish Council will be making representations on behalf of the parish and in order to inform our comments on your behalf we would welcome copies of any comments that individual parishioners may make. If you prefer just to send your comments to us we will try to incorporate these within our own representations. We anticipate posting a copy of our representations on our web site in good time before October 8 and if you agree with these you may just wish to inform Wealden Council that you agree with and support the comments of the parish council.

HARVEST SUPPER: Upper Dicker is on October 6 at Upper Dicker Village Hall. 7pm for 7.30pm start, cost £7.50.for a quiz and supper. Please let Herbie 01323 844522 or Liz 01323 841541 know if you can come.

QUIZ NIGHT: A Harvest Supper and Quiz night will be taking place on Saturday October 6 in aid of Upper Dicker church. It will be in the Dicker Village Hall at 7pm for 7.30pm start. Tickets are £7.50 which includes buffet supper with tea or coffee. Bring your own other drinks. Contact Herbie on 01323 844522 or Liz on 01323 841541 for details and to book.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: During October the following events are taking place at Michelham Priory. Please visit the website for more information at www.sussexpast.co.uk. October 11, beginners crochet workshop; October 13, garden tour October 27 and 28, Halloween weekend.

THE PLOUGH: There is a quiz every Tuesday from 7pm. Bottle of wine for winning team each week. £1 entry and leading team to win a hamper. Live music Sunday afternoon. Like to perform? Contact Angelina for an audition.

FREE TRAINING: The following free training is on offer through East Sussex County Council’s training department to be arranged by Action in Rural Sussex, for the Good Neighbour Scheme volunteers. Please contact your Action in Rural Sussex Dicker village agent Donna at Donna.Lonsdale O’Brien@ruralsussex.org.uk or visit the website https://www.ruralsussex .org.uk/whatwe-do/village-agents/. Available courses are basic Moving and Handling for Volunteers, Basic Life Support, Basic Safeguarding Adults Awareness for Volunteers, Professional Boundaries for Volunteers, Basic Food Hygiene and Infection Control Awareness, Basic Risk and Lone Working Assessing for Voluntary Organisations, Communication Awareness for Volunteers, Emotional Resilience, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Basic Health & Safety Awareness, Introduction to the role of the Personal Assistant (PA) in Social Care, Introduction to Challenging Behaviour, The Care Act (an overview).