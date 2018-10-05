Hellingly & Horsebridge

FIRST AID COURSE: At the Ecohub Hellingly, New Road, there is a First Aid Course taking place on Saturday October 20. You will be able to learn how to deal with medical emergencies and come away with a Certificate of Competence. Please book with Marita on 07724 134751. Cost £10.

MODEL CLUB: Come along on Friday October 12 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm to Union Corner Hall, Hawks Road, just off Horsebridge, and bring your work in progress or one you have completed and enjoy informal chat amongst other model making enthusiasts or beginners. All welcome. Cost £3 includes refreshments.

MEN’S BREAKFAST: These Hellingly Church organised events take place at Chapter 12 in Hailsham High Street. The next breakfast and talk in on Saturday October 13 when the Rev Des Burton will come along and talk over a full-English on the subject of An Alternative History of Prison Chaplaincy. The cost is £8.50 and includes breakfast. This is the rebooked speaker from last month’s event which was unfortunately cancelled at short notice. Please book your place on 01323 840915.

QUIZ NIGHT: A Harvest Supper and Quiz night will be taking place tomorrow, Saturday, in aid of Upper Dicker church in Dicker Village Hall at 7pm for 7.30pm start. Tickets £7.50 includes buffet supper. Bring your own other drinks. Book on 01323 844522 or 01323 841541.

BEGINNERS CROCHET: This is on Thursday from 10.30am to 1.30pm at Michelham Priory. In this beginners learn to crochet workshop, follow a basic pattern, creating granny squares which can be made into blankets, cushions, coasters and more. You will start to learn to read crochet patterns and understand the formation of some of the main stitches. Included in the price of £35 is yarn and a nine piece crochet hook set. Tea and coffee is provided for the duration of the course, but why not stay and enjoy lunch in the cafe and have a stroll around the grounds afterwards. They need a minimum of 8 people to be able to run this course. Please book on 01323 844224 or email: adminmich@sussexpast.co.uk.

RURAL BUSINESS NETWORKING: Look out for more details of how businesses can get together to meet one another and find out more about each other’s businesses at a new event being organised for the evening of November 20 at the Berwick Inn. More details to follow.

GARDEN TOUR: On Saturday October 13 you are invited to enjoy a seasonal 90-minute tour with the Head Gardener of Michelham Priory, followed by home-made soup and a roll in the cafe. This is from 11am to 12.30pm. Previous tours include Behind the Scenes at Michelham Priory, covering seasonal jobs, taking cuttings, sowing seeds, dividing up plants and picking produce if available. Potted up plants or vegetables to take home. Prices £17 non-members, £12 Sussex Archaeological Society members, £12 Friends of Michelham Priory. Price includes entrance to the house and grounds. Please book in advance, numbers are limited at Please book on 01323 844224 or email: adminmich@sussex past.co.uk.