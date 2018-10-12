Hellingly & Horsebridge

SCALEXLTRIC RACING: Tomorrow, Saturday, at Emmanuel Church Hall, Hawkswood Road. This is a club for dads and their 7 year old and over children from 7pm to 9pm. Cost is £1 and includes refreshments. Call Tony of 01323 849023 or just turn up. All welcome.

WEDDING FAIR: This is at the Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill on Sunday from 11am to 3pm. Entry is free and there will be more than 30 suppliers, meet the wedding team, explore the venue and grounds and sample food and more.

RUGBY: Hellingly Hornets Rugby is the Mini Junior section of Hellingly Rugby Club. The Hornets run rugby sessions each week from September to April for children from reception class to Under 11’s. All the sessions are based around children enjoying themselves while learning rugby skills and working as a team with other children. Throughout the season there are tournaments that they enter where the teams play against other clubs. All age groups start at 10am at Horsebridge Recreation game and are open to all children who wish to come down and try rugby out in a safe, friendly and active environment. Please look them up on Facebook if you need any more information.

HOUNDDOGS: Hellingly Hounddogs Youth American Football club is pleased to announce that the club has been awarded the accreditation of ClubMark, a universally acknowledged accreditation scheme for community sports clubs run by Active Sussex under a licensed from Sport England to award this status to sports clubs. HoundDogs Chairman, Luke Boorer added ‘The club are extremely proud to be part of the ClubMark scheme. It represents the club’s commitment to offer the Youth of East Sussex the best possible chance to play and train within our sport, in a safe environment. I would like to thank the whole Committee who jumped at the opportunity to work towards this award for the club, and really got on board with the enthusiasm that I have come expect from our Committee. We would also like to thank Anthony Statham from Active Sussex who has guided us and offered his help throughout the process of the ClubMark application process.’ Anthony Statham, Active Sussex’s Strategic Relationship Manager, said he was impressed with the commitment and development of the local American Football outfit. ‘Active Sussex was delighted to support Hellingly Hound Dogs through the Clubmark process. They have demonstrated a real commitment to developing their club and delivering high quality opportunities for people in their community.’

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Hellingly Women’s Institute were founded in October 1918, so this month celebrated their 100th birthday. The meeting was a tea of a cold buffet salad meal and of course a cake. The meeting began with the singing of Jerusalem and Hellingly WI is fortunate in having its own pianist, Jean Filkin. As always remarked, following the thoughts of Eric Morecambe, the words are all there but necessarily in the right order. The entertainment was provided by Lady Crabtree who spoke on How to grow Old Disgracefully, and why not we say? An excellent speech of laughter and information followed by tea but not before a toast to the ladies who formed the WI all those years ago. The president for the first twenty years of Hellingly WI, was represented by her daughter Elizabeth West who is one of its present members. The celebrations took place in the Village Hall, the usual venue and on the usual day, the first Tuesday of the month at 2.30pm precisely. Future events are planned and they are looking forward to meeting any ladies who care to join them.

PARISH COUNCIL: Arlington Parish Council’s next meeting is on Thursday at 7.30pm Upper Dicker Village Hall. Draft minutes of the August meeting paper copies available in the Village Shop or online at http://www.arlingtonparish.org.uk for all APC information.

VILLAGE GREEN: A small group meets at Upper Dicker Village Green at 4.30pm on Fridays, weather and daylight permitting, to weed and maintain the planting. Please join us if you are interested in helping. No gardening experience needed.

SMALL-SCALE FARMERS: Local small-scale farmers wanted. The Ecological Land Cooperative has land available in Arlington for small-scale farmers with great ideas for viable farm businesses. The application process has just opened and the closing date is November 7. Further details are available on the attached document and from their web site: www.ecologicalland.coop/arlington

RIGHTS OF WAY: If you come across a path or Public Right of Way in Arlington Parish which is overgrown, a stile which is unsafe, or a path which is not properly marked please let Arlington Parish Councillor Nicky Kinghorn know on 07710 566453. She will investigate and raise the problem with East Sussex County Council if necessary.

TREASURER NEEDED: Arlington Parish Church council is in need of a treasurer to manage this ancient rural church’s finances. If anyone can help or knows of a book keeper, please contact PCC member, Christine Skinner on 07813 382580 for more information.

ACTION IN RURAL SUSSEX: The AiRS team are here to help build local activities and services and want to get involved. Please email village agent, Donna.LonsdaleO’Brien @ruralsussex.org.uk. Take a look at the website: https://www.ruralsussex.orguk /what-wedo/village-agents.