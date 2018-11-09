Hellingly & Horsebridge

REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY: On November 11, 10.30am to 11.30am at Hellingly Cemetery. Youth procession is from Hellingly School 10.20am to the memorial for a service and return.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: The Eco Hub Christmas Fair is on Wednesday, 3pm to 5.30pm, in conjunction with the ROTVE project, free entry at the Eco Hub, New Road. If you are interested in taking part in the fair, please contact the ROVTE team on: 01424 423683 ext. 22 or email: eturner@fsncharity.co.uk.

CAB BARN DANCE: Some tickets still available for this event in aid of Citizens Advice with Hellingly Folk Dance Band at the Kings Head, Lower Horsebridge on Friday November 23 from 7pm to 10.30pm. Tickets are £10, U16s £5 in advance from Hailsham Citizens Advice, Western Road, The Kings Head, Lower Horsebridge or Hailsham Camera Centre, 53 High Street, Hailsham or £12 and £6 respectively on the door. Bar snacks, drinks and a raffle.

BOWLS BINGO: Hellingly Bowls Club activities continue in the winter with a bingo session on Monday at 7.30pm. For details please ring Peter on 01435 812887.

BOWLS QUIZ: There is a quiz night on Friday November 16 at 7pm at Hellingly village hall. The cost is £7 per person which includes a Ploughman’s. There will be a bar. Please book on 01323 841963. All welcome.

FLOWER DEMO: On Tuesday there is a demonstration on flower arrangements by Kevin Loveland in aid of Christian Care for Families at the Mother’s Union at Hellingly Church from 7.15pm. Non-members welcome. Entry is by suggested donation of £2.

COMEDY NIGHT: Fancy a giggle? Then come along to Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill on Friday November 23 when you can enjoy amazing and very funny stand up comedy talent from across the UK. Tickets are from £9.95. Tex-Mex and burger menu, licensed bar, private tables available. Show starts 8pm. Book on 01323 848006 or online at www.blackstockestate.co.uk.

PARISH COUNCIL: Next meeting of Arlington PC is on Thursday at 7.30pm in Arlington Village Hall. Paper copies of the draft minutes of the October meeting available at the Village Shop or see http://www.arlingtonparish.org.uk for all APC information.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: At Michelham Priory, from 10.30am to 4pm tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday there will be festive fun and tasty treats with dozens of stalls, decorations and music in this beautiful setting. Get all your Christmas shopping done in one go. A magical way to start the Christmas period.

QUIZ NIGHT: Saturday December 1, Dicker Village Hall 7pm for 7.30 pm start. Tickets £7.50 including supper with tea or coffee. Bring your own other drinks. Contact Jenny 01323 844687 or Glynis 01323 846924 for details and to book. Fun Christmas event in aid of Upper Dicker Village Hall.

RURAL NETWORKING: The first meet up of Cuckmere Rural Business Networking is on Tuesday November 20 from 6.30pm at the Berwick Inn. Invitation to a free event for anyone running a small business or working self-employed from home in the local rural area. Buy a drink and meet for a chat in the lower bar area. At 7.15pm there will be introductions and a brief talk by Action in Rural Sussex and Let’s Do Business, followed by business card swap and more chatting. Rural communities across East Sussex are full of small businesses and enterprises many run by a single person, often from home or a small business facility. This event is part of a new initiative to provide an informal forum for local people to come together to meet neighbouring businesses, make some useful local connections, explore specific and general business issues and to hear about the wide range of free business support on offer to assist them in growing their business and running it effectively. This meet up is facilitated by Jim and Josie Tipler of Hailsham Creative (run from a home office in Wilmington) and the venture is supported by Action in Rural Sussex and Let’s Do Business. It is a free event, but please reserve your place by calling Josie on 01323 840048 or email josie@hailshamcreative.com or via the Facebook page Cuckmere Rural Business.