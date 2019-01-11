Hellingly & Horsebridge

VEGAN WEDDING SHOWCASE: If you are vegan, on Sunday 20 January at Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill, Hellingly from 10am to 3pm there is a Wedding Showcase just for you. Entry is free and you will be able to meet the wedding team, explore the venue and grounds as well as sample wedding food. Veganism is about more than just diet so, at this wedding showcase there will be a whole host of suppliers who specialize in vegan-friendly goods and services. Please book early to avoid disappointment on 01323 848006.

MUSIC AT THE MANOR: The Friends of Hellingly Church next event will be at Horselunges Manor, on January 30 by kind permission of the lord and lady of the Manor, Dr Dick and Mrs Tapper. The starting time is 6.30pm and there is space for car parking. The evening will begin with a short history of the Manor followed by a concert given by the senior students of Bede’s School Music Department and refreshments served by The Friends. Tickets for non-members cost £16 and are available from Pip tel 840828 or Margi tel 844509.

PARK MEAD QUIZ: Friends of Park Mead school have a Quiz Night on Saturday February 2 at 7pm in Upper Dicker village hall. Bring your own drinks, bring a friend (and a glass) for teams of up to six. Tickets £8 includes a two course hot supper. Book in advance at Park Mead School office, Dicker village shop or by email at friends@parkmead.e-sussex.sch.uk.

COFFEE MORNINGS: With book exchange are held at Dicker village hall from 10.40am to noon on Thursday Mornings. Book Exchange or Purchase 20p.

CHURCH SERVICES: St Peter and St Paul, Hellingly and Holy Trinity Church, Upper Dicker regular services are: Sundays, 8am Holy Communion Hellingly, 9.15am Holy Communion, Upper Dicker 10.45am Holy Communion or Family Service on fourth Sunday, Hellingly; Thursdays 9.30am BCP Holy Communion at Hellingly. See the web for regular services and events https:\\www.hellinglychurch.org.uk

ARLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL: Next meeting Thursday January 17, 7.30pm Arlington Village Hall. Minutes of the December meeting will be circulated when available. Paper copies available at the Village Shop. See http://www.arlingtonparish.org.uk for all APC information.

DICKER RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Meeting Thursday January 31, 7.30pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall.