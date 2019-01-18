Hellingly & Horsebridge

VEGAN WEDDING SHOWCASE: If you are vegan, on Sunday at Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill, from 10am to 3pm there is a Wedding Showcase just for you. Entry is free and you will be able to meet the wedding team, explore the venue and grounds as well as sample wedding food. Veganism is about more than just diet so, at this wedding showcase there will be a whole host of suppliers who specialize in vegan-friendly goods and services. Please book early to avoid disappointment on 01323 848006.

COMEDY NIGHT: Laugh until you ache at another of Blackstock Estate’s comedy nights for over 18s on Friday January 25. Doors open at 6pm for a Tex Mex menu, licensed bar and show starting at 8pm until 10.30pm. Tickets are from £9.95 (or less for restricted view) and you can book on 01323 848006.

MUSIC AT THE MANOR: The Friends of Hellingly Church next event will be at Horselunges Manor, on January 30 by kind permission of the lord and lady of the Manor, Dr Dick and Mrs Tapper. The starting time is 6.30pm and there is space for car parking. The evening will begin with a short history of the Manor followed by a concert given by the senior students of Bede’s School Music Department and refreshments served by The Friends. Tickets for non-members cost £16 and are available from Pip on 840828 or Margi on 844509.

FARMHOUSE BREAKFAST: Have you booked your place yet? This fundraising event for RABI (Rural Agricultural Benevolent Institute) will be held at Hellingly Village Hall from 8.45am until 1.30pm on Saturday February 2. The suggested donation is £10 adults and £5 children under 14 years. To book, please contact Gill and Bryan Hesselgrave on 01323 844613 or email stonehouse@hessel.force9.co.uk.

COLD ALERT SERVICE: The coldAlert service covers East and West Sussex and Brighton and Hove. coldAlert is a free service for Sussex residents, which alerts you to severe cold weather events before they happen. coldAlerts are sent directly to you 24 to 48 hours before a cold weather event is expected. You can choose how you receive coldAlerts either via mobile App, text, automated voice message (to your home phone) or by email, it is easy and free. Receiving a coldAlert can help you prepare by prompting you to heating your home, to stock up on supplies of hot food and drinks and medication, it can also act as a reminder to wear extra layers of clothing when going outside in the forecast cold conditions. Who should register for coldAlerts? Carers of elderly relatives or friends, parents of young children and people with health conditions (e.g. arthritis, heart or lung conditions) that worsen in severe cold weather, could benefit from receiving coldAlerts. To receive coldAlerts simply download the airAlert App (from the App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the coldAlert service), register at www.coldAlert.info or call us on 01273 484337. The service is managed by the Sussex Air Quality Partnership www.sussex-air.net and funded by the Sussex local authorities and Public Health.

PLOUGH QUIZ: On the first Thursday of the month at 7pm teams of up to six are welcome to enter at £1 per head entry fee. A prize is awarded to the winning team each month, with a hamper to be won in December by the team who have been most successful during the year. We look forward to seeing you at the quiz.

VILLAGE SHOP AND CAFÉ: Open Monday to Saturday, 7.30am to 6pm with full meals served 7.30am to 2.30pm. Snacks available during the day till 4.30pm. Sunday 9am to 3pm with full meals served 9am to 2.30pm. Do visit and sample Tess’s delicious home cooked dishes. Contact 01323 844352 www.upperdicker.com

VILLAGE GREEN: A small group meets at Upper Dicker Village Green at 4.30pm on Fridays, weather and daylight permitting, to weed and maintain the planting. Please join us if you are interested in helping. No gardening experience needed.

PARK MEAD QUIZ: Friends of Park Mead school have a Quiz Night on Saturday February 2 at 7pm in Upper Dicker village hall. Bring your own drinks, bring a friend (and a glass) for teams of up to six. Tickets £8 includes a two course hot supper. Book in advance at Park Mead School office, Dicker village shop or by email at friends@parkmead.e-sussex.sch.uk.

COFFEE MORNINGS: With book exchange are held at Dicker Village Hall from 10.40am to noon on Thursday Mornings. Book Exchange or Purchase 20p.

DICKER RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Meeting Thursday January 31, 7.30pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall.