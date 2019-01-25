Hellingly & Horsebridge

DRAINAGE WORKS: From Saturday February 16 and for the following nine days there will be drainage works on Church Road which will be closed to through traffic 24 hours a day from North Street to Church Lane. Traffic will be diverted via North Street, Upper Horsebridge Road, Park Road, Station Road and vice versa. The road will be closed to through traffic. This is for your safety and the safety of workers. If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site who will try to give access where they can, but there may be long delays whilst the area is made safe. Access will always be made available for emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained. If it rains, there may be delays in the work but you will be kept updated with any changes via advance warning signs. Please park your vehicle off road or in another local otherwise your vehicle may be towed away. There will be no parking signs and cones on site to advice where parking is restricted. Please check with the bus company for any alterations to the service during this time. Regarding bin collections, the local council has been informed of the works and they will let you know if there are any changes to your collection.

REAL LIFE ADVENT: Thank you to everyone who took part for the second year of the Advent Windows. The lights in the village really brighten up the dark evenings and hopefully they were enjoyed. There will be a ‘round up’ report in February once it is known how much was raised for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

CUCKMERE FLOOD FORUM: The Flood Forum is working with ESCC, the lead flood authority, to obtain data on flooding throughout the valley. There are many fields which we all know flood regularly but with no data-base it is impossible to prevent inappropriate development. Flooding is not always from the river but can be highway gulleys or high ground water levels or run-off from high land. Cuckmere Flood Forum is trying to gather information about flooded areas along the Cuckmere, this includes fields which have flooded historically. If you see a flood and can take a photograph with details of date and location, we would love to receive them. They can either be sent to your parish clerk to forward or direct to the Flood Forum at stonehouse@ hessel.force9.co.uk. This data will enable parishes to fight development in inappropriate areas in the future. At the moment there is an Environment Agency map showing fluvial flooding. However, there are many areas with high ground water levels subject to flooding, and there are no historical records of these. We would be grateful for your help.

PUBLIC RIGHTS OF WAY: In the parish if you come across a path which is overgrown, a style which is unsafe, or a path which is not properly marked please let Arlington Parish Councillor, Nicky Kinghorn, know on 07710 566453. It will be investigated and raise the problem with East Sussex County Council if necessary.