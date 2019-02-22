Hellingly & Horsebridge

PARK WOOD AGM: The Environment Agency have decided, after 12 months of negotiations, not to work with FoPW to preserve Park Wood. FoPW are now looking at alternative solutions and have invited a panel of interested parties along to give their views and answer your questions. This is your chance to have your say. Your support is vital if this precious community asset is to be saved. The meeting will be on Wednesday from 7pm to 9.30pm at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, Hailsham. Doors open 6.15pm. Free tea and coffee available.

HELLINGLY PC: Toddler’s Play Area update. Council agreed to close until the spring due to the wetness of the ground. An amended sign advising residents of this and a padlock would be placed at the Toddler’s Play Area. Neighbourhood Plan - The Scoping consultation ended on December 21 2018 with additional comments from Natural England. The Plan was due to be submitted and then out for representation within four weeks, for a six week period. The Project Team are hoping the process would be complete by mid-summer. Lower Dicker Rec. Council reviewed and agreed to remove The Red Oak Tree as diseased. All the Notice Boards (except the one on the Bovis site) had been treated. The notice board at Lower Horsebridge had been removed from the Post Office wall and installed at the car park by the recreation grounds.

WEDDING FAIR: This is at Michelham Priory on Sunday, 11am till 3pm in the Elizabethan Great Barn. To register for your free place visit www.countyweddingevents.com or email Hannah at weddingslewes @sussexpast.co.uk for more information.

BLUEBELL WALK: The Bluebell Walk will open on April 11 right through until May 19. Henry the Bodger hangs up his tools. Henry McCutchan, is the Bodger who for many years had his tent and equipment making chair legs and suchlike, situated behind the Gate House. His easy manner and willingness to share his skills with young and old, will be missed by our visitors, and sorry that this ancient craft will not now be shown. Thank you, Henry, for adding such a unique asset to the Bluebell Walk.

RESERVOIR OPEN DAY: There is an Open Day at Arlington Water Treatment Works on Saturday April 27. This free event is part of South East Water’s ongoing customer engagement programme designed to explain how drinking water is stored, treated and supplied to your home. Attendees will also pick up tips on how to use water wisely and reduce bills. This is a community, not-for-profit event.

Entry is strictly by ticket only. Places subject to confirmation. Visit corporate.southeast water.co.uk/opendays to book or contact 01732 375410 between 9am and 5pm weekdays. Conditions apply. ID will be required.