Herstmonceux & Wartling

COFFEE MORNING: Vitality Villages’ monthly coffee morning will be held on Monday from 10am to noon in the Great Space Herstmonceux Health Centre. This time we will be hearing about how singing benefits us all in various guises. There will be a fun quiz and cake and of course tea and coffee. Please do come and join in this singing experience.

RAY AND SHELDON CLUB: The next meeting of this over 60s Social Club is on Friday March 23 at the small hall in Herstmonceux Village Hall from 2pm. Ian Everest is the speaker on this occasion and he will be talking to members on the subject of Sussex Ox to Fordson Major. All welcome. Enquiries to Anne on 01323 441244.

CHARITY WALK: The Merrie Harriers Bonfire Society Charitable Trust will again be staging a fundraising Charity Walk on Sunday May 6. The event takes place over about 6 miles, mainly on public footpaths and rights of way, starting and finishing at The Merrie Harriers in Cowbeech. If you are contemplating, raising funds for your sports club, school library, social group or for any favourite good cause then this event will be worth considering. You will retain all the sponsorship that you raise, bar a £1 entry fee. In return you can have a supply of sponsorship forms, the course will be marked out, marshalled, monitored and your achievement will be certificated. Should you wish to receive more information please contact Les Webb by email in the first place, leswebb107@btinternet.com

FUN BINGO: This is at Herstmonceux Village Hall tomorrow, Saturday, at 2pm. It is £5 for a book of 12 games, plus refreshments. Extra books cost £3. There will be a big raffle. Proceeds to All Saints Church.

WALKS GROUP: The next walk is on Sunday. Meet at 10am at Herstmonceux car park with Karen and Andy (01323) 833040 or 07740 162367 for the Hawkhurst circular of 5 to 6 miles. Please ring walk leaders for details and to register if you would like to go along.

CHURCH SERVICES: This Sunday services take place at All Saints: 10am Holy Communion (CW) 4pm Messy Church and St Mary Magdalene: 8am Holy Communion (BCP).

1960s CHARITY DANCE: At time of going to press there were just a few more tickets left. Eighty sold to date. Enjoy a great evening out and help support the Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance at the same time. This very popular annual event at Herstmonceux Village Hall on Saturday March 31 is from 7.30pm for 8pm start until 11.30pm. There is live music from The City Rhodes Sound. Tickets in advance only £12.50 including ploughman’s from (01323) 832304. There will be a licensed bar. No line dancing or strolling.

OPEN GARDEN: The National Gardens open for Charity will be benefitting from an open weekend at Butlers Farmhouse, on Saturday and Sunday, March 24 and 25, from 2pm to 5pm. Entry is £3.50, children free. Refreshments and stalls.