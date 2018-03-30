Herstmonceux & Wartling

THE WINDMILL: The Windmill at Windmill Hill is open from Sunday April 1 and Monday April 2 and weekly on Sundays and most bank holiday Mondays throughout the season. For details please visit windmillhillwindmill.org.

EASTER EGG HUNT: Lime Cross Nursery daily from Good Friday to Sunday April 15. £2 per child, no booking necessary. Open Monday to Saturday 8.30am to 4.30pm and Sunday 10am to 4.30pm.

EASTER BUNNY HUNT: For some Easter family fun, go along to Herstmonceux Castle from 10am to 4pm this Sunday. Entry to grounds and gardens is £6, concessions £5, children from 4 to 16 years £3 and U4s are free.

CHARITY WALK: Raise money for your own cause with The Merrie Harriers Bonfire Society Charitable Trust. They are organising this fundraising Charity Walk on Sunday 6 May. The event takes place over about six miles, mainly on public footpaths and rights of way, starting and finishing at The Merrie Harriers in Cowbeech. If you are contemplating, raising funds for your sports club, school library, social group or for any favourite good cause then this event will be worth considering. You will retain all the sponsorship that you raise, bar a £1 entry fee. In return you can have a supply of sponsorship forms, the course will be marked out, marshalled, monitored, and your achievement will be certificated. Should you wish to receive more information please contact Les Webb by email in the first place, leswebb107@btinternet.com

ST GEORGE’S DAY CELEBRATION: Get your tickets now. Don’t miss this great celebration of the Patron Saint of England on Saturday April 21 at Herstmonceux Village Hall. Doors open 6.30pm for 7pm start. Tickets £15 to include a two-course meal, a bar, raffle and entertainment with a traditional patriotic sing along. You will be joined by Laurie Wilkinson with poetic views of life, who works for Help for Heroes charity, to which the evening’s proceeds will be donated. For tickets contact Laurence 01323 832660 or email lvkeeley45@gmail.com.

CHURCH SERVICES: Easter and other services take place at All Saints: Good Friday, 10am Family Service; Easter Day, 8am Holy Communion (BCP) 6pm Easter Praise; Thursday, 11am Rectory Holy Communion (BCP) and St Mary Magdalene: Good Friday, 2pm Service of the Cross; Easter Day, 10am Easter Family Service and Holy Communion.