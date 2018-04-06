Herstmonceux & Wartling

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, All Saints, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 6pm Reid Hall, Easter Bring and Share Supper and St Mary Magdalene, 10am Holy Communion (CW).

PUBLIC MEETING: A New Vision for a New Britain. There is to be a public meeting on Friday April 27 with David Kurten, UKIP member of London Assembly, in Herstmonceux Village Hall at 7pm. David Kurten will be giving a talk about UKIP in general, and Cultural Marxism, how it affects the country, its origins in the Frankfurt School and its effects on culture and education. Visit www.campaign-for-change.co.uk.

OPEN GARDEN: Keep your diary free for a garden that is open for St Wilfrid’s Charity on Saturday April 14 at Carters Corner Farm, Cowbeech Hill from 11am to 4pm. Enjoy gardens, lake, bluebell wood and smallholding. Entry is by voluntary donation.